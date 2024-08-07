36-year-old man in China found to have green blood after drinking almost every day

Man in China found to have green blood due to excessive drinking

A 36-year-old man from Shenzhen, China was found to have green blood from drinking almost every day in the past few years.

The man, identified as Mr Chen, began experiencing a loss of appetite and extreme fatigue in July, along with yellowing of his eyes and skin.

After seeking medical attention, the doctor noted that Mr Chen’s condition was unusual compared to patients with typical jaundice hepatitis, a liver disease characterised by yellowing of eyes and skin.

In addition to the yellow eyes, nausea, and vomiting, he also suffered from shortness of breath.

A urine test revealed increased ketone levels, leading the doctor to suspect diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes, despite Mr Chen having no history of diabetes.

Blood found to be milky green

During a blood extraction, Mr Chen’s blood was found to be green and milky.

According to a CTWANT report, this was caused by severe liver damage from long-term alcohol abuse and hyperlipidemia, a condition marked by abnormally high levels of fat in the blood due to excessive eating and drinking.

His liver function test also showed total billary redness, indicating that his gallbladder was completely inflamed.

His cholesterol and triglyceride levels were also found to be ten times higher than normal.

As a result, Mr Chen was diagnosed with multiple conditions, including acute jaundice hepatitis, alcoholic liver disease, diabetic ketoacidosis, and hyperlipidemia.

Had the doctor not discovered Mr Chen’s diabetes, he may have suffered a heart attack, a stroke, and an inflammation of the pancreas, all of which could be life-threatening.

Yellow grease extracted from his blood

The doctor performed double plasma filtration on Mr Chen’s blood, which resulted in a small bag of yellow grease being extracted from his blood.

Seeing this, Mr Chen said he would never dare to eat or drink too much again in the future.

After two weeks of treatment, he was finally discharged from the hospital.

However, before leaving, he wrote a promise in front of the doctor stating he would never drink again.

