New Mandai crematorium & ash-scattering garden to open 15 Aug, offers more support for bereaved families

Mandai North Crematorium & Garden of Serenity to open on 15 Aug, crematorium to start with 4 daily services

Singapore’s newest after-death facilities, the Mandai North Crematorium (MNC) and Garden of Serenity (GOS), are set to commence operations on 15 Aug.

Operated by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the MNC will begin with four cremation services daily, with capacity set to ramp up progressively over the coming months.

Built to meet the demands of an ageing population, the new 2.4-hectare complex will be Singapore’s fourth crematorium and the second run by the Government.

According to NEA, annual resident deaths are projected to rise from about 25,000 in 2024 to around 40,000 by 2040.

The MNC will help accommodate this increase with additional cremation capacity, while the GOS offers another inland ash scattering option for families seeking a meaningful and sustainable way to lay their loved ones to rest.

Thoughtfully designed for accessibility & ease

The MNC has been carefully planned to ensure a seamless experience for bereaved families.

It houses six service halls with adjacent viewing and transfer halls, supported by 18 cremators.

At launch, three halls and nine cremators will be operational, with the rest to be fitted out as needed.

To improve both accessibility and operational efficiency, the crematorium includes several key innovations:

Service and viewing halls are located side by side to minimise walking distances.

Coffins will be transported by automated guided vehicles, replacing the manual trolleys used at the existing Mandai Crematorium.

A self-help ash collection system has been introduced to streamline the process for families.

A centralised process control monitoring system ensures smooth operations from cremation to ash collection.

Garden of Serenity: a peaceful new option for ash scattering

Adjacent to the crematorium is the GOS, Singapore’s second inland ash scattering facility.

The garden adopts an open, tranquil design with dedicated lanes for walking and ash scattering.

A stormwater detention pond has also been integrated into the landscape to complement the serene environment.

To maintain the availability of scattering lanes, ash soil will be periodically transferred to a designated location within the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.

As with the Garden of Peace, religious rituals such as joss stick burning or music playing will not be permitted at the GOS, though families may make use of an on-site prayer facility for simple rites.

NEA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting bereaved families with dignity, saying that it “will continue to plan ahead to ensure sufficient government after-death facilities and services, and to provide these services in a way that allows bereaved families to come together to send off their loved ones with dignity and respect”.

Featured image courtesy of NEA.