10 Men & 1 Woman Arrested By SPF, Face $1,000 Fine

Durian season is upon us, and durian lovers are flocking to stalls to buy their favourite fruit.

However, for those with no money but more time and energy, durians can actually be found growing in the wild in Singapore – you just have to know where to look.

11 people knew where to go, but it was allegedly a place they shouldn’t have gone to – a protected area on Mandai Road.

They were subsequently arrested by the police for wilful trespassing.

Fight broke out in wee hours of the night

According to a media release on Monday (28 Jun) from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the incident occurred early on Sunday (27 Jun) morning.

At about 2.40am, they were alerted that a fight had broken out near Mandai Road.

The road, incidentally, runs through a large forested area.

It’s also known that there are durian trees in the woods there.

Mandai has highest percentage of ripe durians

In fact, according to the Singapore Durian Picking Facebook group, the Mandai region has among the highest percentage of durian trees ripe for harvest in Singapore.

During peak season, you can find cars parked by the side of its small roads, their owners waiting patiently by the trees.

Experienced pickers may even have a map of the area. A man the group spoke to said he picked as many as 6 durians in an hour.

11 people entered a protected area

11 people were said to be picking durians on 27 Jun, but allegedly made the mistake of entering a protected area, the SPF said.

After the alert, officers from Woodlands Division went down and located 10 men and 1 woman, aged between 25-59.

They were arrested for wilful trespass.

Wilful trespass carries fine

The offence of Wilful Trespass is enshrined in Section 21(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, Chapter 184.

According to the Act, someone who enters grounds belonging to the Government or appropriated to public purposes without a satisfactory excuse shall be suspected of wilful trespass.

If found guilty, they’ll face a fine of up to $1,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The SPF has warned the public that that any person suspected of wilful trespass shall be investigated accordingly.

Don’t seek out durians

For durian lovers, biting into that sweet flesh may be heavenly.

The thrill of finding the fruits in the wilderness for free might be even better.

However, this incident serves as a reminder to seek them out in places we’re not banned from entering.

Never trespass into protected areas or private land, or you’ll very likely face the consequences.

