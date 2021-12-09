Marina Bay Waterfront Will Have Rainbow Light Displays Till 31 Dec

As we approach the end of another pandemic year, swapping boisterous celebrations for more muted ones has become the norm.

Not all is doom and gloom though as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is setting up 4 brand new light installations near the Marina Bay waterfront area.

Lighting up every night until 31 Dec, this might be the best place in town to end the year in a calm yet dazzling way.

Rainbow light displays and clock projection

As part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022, the URA will have 4 installations along the Marina Bay waterfront promenade.

One of the centrepieces is the lighted-up trees along the Promontory.

These trees will be lit up in a kaleidoscope of colours, ensuring that any picture snapped under the canopy will feature a colour from the rainbow.

One of the more peculiar installations is an immersive projection of a galaxy of stars onto the treetops.

Although we can’t normally spot the stars in Singapore, this might make for a good alternative.

Not all light displays involve trees though as the URA will also be projecting an abstract clockface display on a building in the area.

This light-up display will also showcase the community’s New Year wishes.

Lastly, a collection of lighted inflatable bird structures will be scattered along the vicinity to add a little lighting flavour on the ground level.

Lights up nightly from 8-10.30pm

As we ramp up the end of year festivities, these light displays are already up and running from now till 31 Dec.

The light installations will come to life every night from 8 pm to 10.30 pm, with extended times on 31 Dec.

Here’s a map of the locations of the light displays so you can better navigate your sightseeing experience.

Since we’re still observing social distancing, do remember to keep a safe distance around each other while you’re watching the dazzling displays.

Next best thing for Marina Bay end of year celebrations

With the recent announcement that there won’t be any fireworks in Marina Bay this year for the countdown, this is the next best thing we’re gonna get.

Despite that, Marina Bay will remain the spot to be to welcome the new year as with years past.

