‘Has the system failed you?’: Alleged married men in S’pore share challenges about starting & supporting family

TikTok user asks married men in Singapore if system has failed them, many complain about cost of living

A TikTok account has asked married men living in Singapore whether they felt like the country’s system had failed them.

Many people in the comments felt like it had, complaining about issues such as high cost of living.

Married man claims to struggle despite S$6,000 salary

Singapore’s troubles with marriage and parenthood can be seen through the country’s low Total Fertility Rate (TFR).

Last month, the issue rose in prominence when Singapore’s TFR dropped to 0.87, the lowest to date.

Recently, the TikTok account @menshubsg made a post directed at married men living in Singapore.

“Do you think the Singapore system has failed you?” the post asked, followed by: “Was marriage a big regret?”

The post garnered over 400 comments, with netizens sharing a range of responses.

One person claimed to be a man nearly five years into their marriage, with two children.

“Yes, the Singapore system has failed us. Earning almost 6k/month but still struggling,” he alleged.

Another user then noticed that the man had bought a Mercedes car despite “struggling”.

The alleged father of two promptly set his account to private.

Singapore father faces financial difficulties despite 12-hour workday

Another frustrated netizen shared how working 12-hour days only gave him “two to three hours” with his family.

The cycle would repeat when they go back to work the next day. Despite the long work hours, they also claimed to still have occasional financial difficulties.

Some commenters who did not seem to be married also shared their views.

One such user said starting a family in Singapore is “too expensive”.

“The best kind of man is 40, not married, gyms regularly, 10k income,” another netizen joked.

Netizen says blaming system prevents personal growth

While many agreed that the system was flawed, others pushed back against the notion of blaming external factors.

One user accused others of externalising blame rather than growing.

“They lack [the] motivation to change themselves but still expect others around to change for them.”

Another person felt that the system wasn’t broken, though it could be improved.

However, they acknowledged that “the game” is harder now than during their parents’ generation.

High cost of living and work-life balance cited as major issues

Many Singaporeans, including Progress Singapore Party member Stephanie Tan, cited numerous structural issues that contributed to the low TFR problem.

These include the high cost of living and struggles with work-life balance.

“How many young women are willing and able to constantly balance their careers with the relentless demands of parenting?” Ms Tan asked.

Additionally, a poll in 2025 found that 91% of respondents felt it was too expensive to be a young parent in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Yan Krukau on Pexels, for illustration purposes only, and @menshubsg on TikTok.