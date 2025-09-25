Mayor in Japan caught visiting love hotel with her married subordinate, denies affair allegations

Mayor claims she visited love hotel with subordinate for ‘work-related’ reasons

Since February 2025, a mayor in Japan has met with a married subordinate at a love hotel more than ten times.

The matter came to light when the married subordinate’s spouse became suspicious, leading to a private investigation that unearthed the rendezvous.

According to The Mainichi, 42-year-old Akira Ogawa, mayor of Maebashi in Gunma prefecture, has denied the affair, but said she regrets that her actions may have caused misunderstanding.

Love hotel meet-ups cause suspicion

Ms Ogawa, who is single, and the senior official, who has a wife and child, both confirmed that they had been meeting privately at hotels.

The mayor also stated that she knew her subordinate was married.

Ms Ogawa further elaborated that she would frequently consult the official for work-related matters.

“Up until February, we would talk in restaurants and karaoke booths,” she explained, adding that they could not have in-depth conversations about work at these public spaces.

“A hotel was suggested as a space where we could discuss things without being worried about being seen by others.”

Denies affair allegations

When questioned whether he felt pressured by her due to her authority over him, the male subordinate said no and that he consented to meeting up with her.

An investigation also revealed that Ms Ogawa never misused official vehicles for personal reasons in the process of meeting up with the man.

Despite claiming that the meet-ups were for work-related discussions, Ms Ogawa confirmed she paid for the hotel expenses out of her own pocket.

On Wednesday (24 Sept), the mayor held a press conference where she apologised for her actions.

She denied allegations of the affair, but said she regrets that her actions caused misunderstandings.

Ms Ogawa is currently consulting with her advisors on whether she should continue to serve out her term.