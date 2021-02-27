McDonald’s China Now Serves Latte With Egg Biscuits That Look Like Sunny Side Ups

When one thinks of breakfast, eggs typically come to mind. You can have them cooked in any way, and they still make for a filling and delicious start to the day.

Coffee, too, is an essential part of most people’s morning routine.

Recently, McDonald’s China rolled out an egg-tra special latte featuring a sunny-side-up meringue biscuit that allows customers to have the best of both worlds.

On first glance, one might think that it’s an actual fried egg placed atop their morning coffee.

China’s McCafe serves sunny side up biscuits on coffee

Made using egg white and icing sugar, the sunny-side-up biscuit can be consumed in 2 different ways.

Pop it on a hot cup of latte and watch as it melts away, sweetening the coffee in the process.

You can also rest it on the side of your iced latte and take bites out of it every now and then.

Either way, the meringue cookie will be a treat for both your eyes and tastebuds.

The ‘egg’ comes separately packed, so you’ll have the chance to plop it on the coffee yourself.

Instagram-worthy drink that will brighten up your day

Aptly named Coffee With an Egg, the drink is available for a limited 1-month period — between 26 Feb and 23 Mar.

The coffee-and-egg combination costs ~S$4.32 (21 Yuan) per cup – the typical price for a cup of latte – so you’re essentially getting a 2-in-1 combo.

Similar to Singapore’s own kopi with egg

Unfortunately, Coffee With an Egg appears to be exclusive to China, so you’ll not be able to purchase this in Singapore — at least for the time being.

However, if you’re feeling FOMO, there’s always the option of going down to your local kopitiam and ordering a Kopi Ka Koi Nrng, which is basically a kopi with egg.

Okay, we know it’s not the same, but give it a shot if you will.

Kudos to McDonald’s China for the innovative beverage

Kudos to folks from McDonald’s China for coming up with the unique concept, allowing customers to enjoy both coffee and eggs at the same time.

Would you be keen on trying this if it arrives on our shores? Let us know in the comments below, and who knows, you might just see it one day at your nearest Golden Arches.

