Mediacorp & Pritam Singh apologise for CNA interview found ‘in contempt of court’

Interview on Raeesah Khan case sparks contempt of court apology from Mediacorp & Pritam Singh

Mediacorp and Workers’ Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh have both issued public apologies after an interview aired on CNA was found to be in contempt of court.

The interview, part of CNA’s ‘The Assembly’ series, featured Mr Singh discussing his case linked to former WP MP Raeesah Khan. Mr Singh was found guilty in Feb 2025 of lying under oath to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges.

Mediacorp said that they took the interview down from their platforms and channels, and “will avoid publishing matters that are in contempt of court in future”.

Interview aired while appeal judgment was reserved

In a media release published on Saturday (13 Dec), Mediacorp said the interview was recorded in July 2025 and aired on 5 Nov 2025. This was a day after Mr Singh’s appeal against his conviction was heard in court, with judgment reserved.

Mediacorp acknowledged that broadcasting the interview, which included Mr Singh’s comments on the ongoing case, amounted to contempt of court.

The broadcaster said it “wholly and unreservedly” apologises to the court.

It said that it has also taken down the interview from all platforms and channels, and will take steps to avoid publishing content that could be in contempt of court in future.

Pritam Singh issues separate apology

Mr Singh also addressed the matter in a Facebook post on Saturday (13 Dec), saying he accepts that his statements during the interview could be construed as contempt of court.

He similarly noted that the interview was recorded on 26 July 2025 and aired on 5 Nov 2025, one day after his appeal hearing. He added that he had also shared posts about the interview on Facebook on 6 and 8 Nov.

Mr Singh did not take down any of those posts.

His appeal was subsequently dismissed on 4 Dec 2025 by the court.

Mr Singh said his remarks may have impugned the integrity, propriety or impartiality of the court. He also stated that he “wholly and unreservedly” apologises.

He added that he would “avoid making comments to the same or similar effect in future”.

Mr Singh’s conviction arose from proceedings related to Ms Raeesah Khan.

Ms Khan had admitted in 2021 to lying in Parliament about a police case involving a rape survivor.

In Feb 2025, the Magistrate’s Court found Mr Singh guilty of falsely testifying to the Committee of Privileges during its inquiry into the matter.

Also read: WP chief Pritam Singh’s appeal dismissed, High Court upholds conviction & S$14K fine