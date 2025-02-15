2 men exchange blows on S’pore-Johor Causeway, police searching for brawlers

2 men exchange blows on Singapore-Johor Causeway, police investigating

Two men got into a physical altercation and exchanged blows on the Singapore-Johor Causeway after a heated confrontation.

According to the New Straits Times, police are now searching for the two men involved to investigate the cause of the fight.

Heated confrontation escalates into brawl

A clip of the altercation recorded by a lorry driver has gone viral with over 8,000 Facebook shares at the time of writing.

In the clip, an agitated man in a grey shirt can be seen getting out of his black MPV with his phone in hand. As this happened, another black MPV drove ahead and parked along the side of the road.

The grey-shirted man then walked towards the black MPV.

As this was happening, two men exited the black MPV, including a passenger in black who rushed toward the man in grey.

The two men gestured aggressively to each other before the grey-shirted man shoved the other man in black.

This prompted the black-shirted man to repeatedly swing his arm at his victim. The man in the black shirt even grabbed onto the grey shirt to continue his assault.

Passers-by step between the 2 men

Seeing the altercation escalate, several passers-by approached the two men to split them apart. The fight had taken the two men across multiple lanes as traffic on the Causeway came to a halt.

Motorists can be seen recording the altercation as the black-shirted man got the grey-shirted man in a headlock. Fortunately, two motorists came in between the pair and split them apart.

As this happens, the grey-shirted man yells, “He hit me first!”, smiling as he does so.

The black-shirted man stepped forward once more before being ushered away by one of the motorists.

Police establishing brawlers’ identities

According to the New Straits Times, Johor Baru (South) police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that the police are investigating the brawl.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the identities of the individuals, eyewitness accounts, and the circumstances leading up to the incident,” he said.

