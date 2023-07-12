3 Men In Penang Allegedly Beat Injured Dog To Death, Arrested & Investigated By Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

3 Men In Penang Caught Beating Injured Dog To Death In Now-Deleted Video

Cases of cruelty against animals occur more often than we think.

Just last month, a video of three Indonesian workers throwing a dog into a crocodile-infested swamp went viral.

A similar incident has apparently occurred again, this time in Penang.

In now-deleted footage, three men beat an injured stray dog to death. Police have now arrested them, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Men in Penang allegedly beat injured dog to death

SAYS reported that footage had emerged on social media of the men bludgeoning the stray dog to death on 8 July.

The canine was already injured after being run over while crossing a road with poor lighting.

In the now-deleted videos that were circulating online, the men, believed to be motorcyclists, then struck and stabbed it with a wooden club and stick.

Two of them were allegedly responsible for colliding with the canine. According to SAYS, the dog had attempted to flee after the road accident.

Unfortunately, the men did not let it escape, bashing the creature with the blunt objects. After yelping in agony in reaction to the numerous hits, the dog eventually went silent.

One of the videos ended with the man requesting the person behind the camera to stop recording.

3 suspects arrested

Following the incident, Penang police released a statement on Facebook stating that they have since arrested the three men, aged between 40 and 53.

The arrests were made around the Batu Maung area between 11.45pm on 9 July and 1am on 10 July.

The three suspects — a cargo agent, fisherman and bus driver — were on remand till 12 July for further investigation.

They did not have criminal records and tested negative for drugs.

The investigation into the tragedy is ongoing under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 in Malaysia for cruelty to animals.

Offenders may face a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$28,784), a maximum jail sentence of three years, or both.

If convicted, another investigation for charges in relation to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 will occur.

This offence carries a sentence of not more than one year in jail, a RM50,000 (S$14,392) fine, or both.

Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin also asserted that the police will be strict against offenders who abuse or strike animals without a reasonable cause, The Star reports.

He added, “We want to warn people not to share any more videos in relation to this incident as well.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mynewshub on Twitter.