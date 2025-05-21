S’pore-registered Mercedes totalled after crashing into barrier at race circuit in M’sia

Singapore-registered Mercedes crashes into barrier at race circuit in Malaysia

A Singapore-registered Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R worth over S$500,000 was totalled after it crashed into a barrier at Sepang International Circuit in Selangor, Malaysia.

A clip of the incident circulating on social media shows the sports car racing on the circuit, when the driver realised the brakes weren’t working as he attempted to make a left turn.

This caused the vehicle to ram into the steel safety barrier, tumbling several times before finally coming to a halt.

The car’s tyre was also seen rolling on the grass following the accident.

Driver is a multi-awarded professional car racer

Following the incident, Malaysian businessman Bryan Tan wrote on Facebook on 20 May to respond to criticism against his friend, the driver of the Mercedes.

He explained that Sepang International Circuit is a “controlled, purpose-built track” that is a “far safer place to push limits” instead of highways.

He also revealed that the driver, Roy Tang, is a Singapore National Pro Karting Champion with an international racing licence and multiple racing awards on his belt.

Despite his injuries, the driver is looking forward to returning to the same turn at the track where his accident occurred.

Crash was due to brake failure

According to a post by netizen named Azman Nor, who has inside knowledge of the accident, the Mercedes was driving at a maximum speed of 229kmph before the accident occurred.

It experienced a brake failure at the 200m marker, then crashed into the barrier at a speed of about 180kmph.

He said the driver was allegedly told the braking system was upgraded, but the exact details are unknown.

Mr Azman clarified that racing at the circuit is safe, but it is crucial to check that the car is in great condition to avoid accidents.

He revealed that the driver was hospitalised, suffering spinal injuries, while the passenger — a Singaporean who owned the car — reportedly broke his legs.

Featured image adapted from Azman Nor on Facebook.