Mercedes & Toyota drivers squabble on MacPherson Road after 1 flips the other off

Mercedes & Toyota drivers get into argument on MacPherson Road after one cuts in front of the other

Angry that a Mercedes driver pointed his middle finger at him, a Toyota driver got out of his car to confront him.

This led to a heated argument between the two drivers in the middle of the road, a video of which was posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Mercedes slow to move at traffic junction

The clip, purportedly recorded at MacPherson Road at 6.13pm on Monday (22 Sept), showed a Mercedes waiting at a traffic junction in the rightmost lane.

While the car was stationary, its driver was seen looking downwards, while occasionally glancing up.

When the vehicle in front of him moved forward, the Mercedes driver — seemingly distracted — took a few seconds to follow suit, trailing behind it.

This caused the space between the two vehicles to widen.

Mercedes driver flips off Toyota driver who cut in front of him

When the gap increased considerably, a Toyota Alphard filtered in front of the Mercedes from the middle lane, with its driver signalling his intention to do so.

The Mercedes driver did not take this situation lightly.

After changing to the middle lane and pulling up beside the Toyota, the Mercedes driver flipped the other party off.

Drivers argue in MacPherson, Toyota driver returns finger to Mercedes driver

Visibly stunned at the hostile act, the Toyota driver got out of his car, walked over to the Mercedes and knocked on its window to confront the driver.

The two drivers got into a heated argument, with much gesticulating, before the Mercedes driver slammed his door.

The Toyota driver then returned the favour by showing the Mercedes driver the middle finger before storming off.

Netizens believe Toyota was not wrong to cut in

In the comments, many users thought that it was justified for the Toyota driver to cut in front of the Mercedes, given that he had signalled and there was ample space.

Another netizen shared the same sentiment, blaming the Mercedes driver for appearing to be distracted by his phone.

A commenter even quipped that the Mercedes driver thought “he owns the road”.

However, some netizens believed that it was necessary to keep a safe distance from other vehicles, but this would result in other motorists cutting in.

