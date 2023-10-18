Mercedes Hits Toyota & Overturns On Nicoll Highway, 2 Suffer Minor Injuries

Mercedes Rams Into Back Of Toyota & Overturns On Nicoll Highway

A Mercedes and a Toyota got into an accident along Nicoll Highway on Tuesday (17 Oct) night.

Footage of the incident shows the former flipping and overturning along the expressway after hitting the latter, which swerved to the side of the road.

Sitting turtled on the right-most lane, the Mercedes lost one wheel upon impact as smoke and sparks billowed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) assessed two people for minor injuries. Both declined conveyance to the hospital.

Footage of the accident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page within a few hours. The video is a compilation of two clips from different vehicles.

According to the captions, it happened on Tuesday (17 Oct), at 9.21pm, along Nicoll Highway.

In the first clip, two male voices exclaimed in shock when they saw the crash.

They witnessed a red Mercedes flipping after hitting the back of a white Toyota Harrier, causing the latter to swerve to the left.

“Siao liao, siao liao,” one of them said, aghast, as they saw the overturned Toyota.

Sparks appeared along the road as the metal scraped the ground, with one wheel popping out from the impact.

The red vehicle then came to a halt as smoke billowed out from it.

Red vehicle turtled while white vehicle sustained minor damage to the back

The second clip mainly showed the aftermath of the accident.

Despite the impact, the white Toyota looked like it did not sustain much damage. A man in a white shirt and jeans quickly got out of the driver’s seat of the car.

He was on the phone as he did so, possibly calling emergency services.

However, the red car seemingly suffered the most damage, as it sat turtled on the right-most lane a little further down. Liquid also extended from the car across the middle lane.

Five people, presumably other motorists, were milling around the wreckage. They seem to be surveying the damage after parking their motorcycles behind the Mercedes.

SCDF assessed 2 persons for minor injuries

Responding to queries from MS News, SCDF said that they received an alert to the road traffic accident at around 9.25pm that day.

They shared that they assessed two persons for minor injuries at the scene.

However, both of them declined conveyance to the hospital.

