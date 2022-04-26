Elderly Man Injured After Tripping On Messy Wires At Void Deck, Contractors Urged To Prioritise Safety

Elderly Man Trips On Messy Wires At Teck Whye HDB Void Deck

The safety of our surroundings should take top priority when construction work is being carried out. Not doing so can put more vulnerable members of the community at risk.

This was the case in Teck Whye recently, where an elderly man tripped on messy wiring at a void deck. Although on-site workers assisted him after the fall, the elderly man suffered significant injury as a result.

His son has raised the issue on social media, urging town council contractors to keep public spaces safe for residents.

Elderly man injured after tripping on messy wires

The incident was first highlighted on Sunday (24 Apr), through a Facebook post made by the man’s son, Mr Gibson Tan.

Mr Tan stated that the incident had occurred on Friday (22 Apr) at around 6.10pm, near Block 4 of Teck Whye Avenue.

His father had been trying to avoid stepping on a bundle of wire mesh but ended up slipping on it, falling to the ground in the process.

The elderly man then felt “severe pain” in his right elbow and called 995. The workers present at the scene assisted his father, and paramedics soon arrived. Mr Tan thanked them for their help in his post.

Mr Tan said he went to the location of the incident, where construction had been going on for a few days. When he approached some of the workers for further clarification, they identified themselves as town council contractors.

He then pointed out the potential danger of the area to them, as more elderly residents could suffer a mishap as his father did.

The contractors acknowledged his advice.

Mr Tan also informed the local town council’s Essential Maintenance Service Unit (EMSU) about the incident.

“The site has no barricade to cordon off [the area] and proper signage to inform the public,” he added, emphasising the danger of the location.

Urged contractors to clean up messy wires

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Mr Tan said recovery for his father is likely to be slow due to his age and the injuries suffered.

As a result of the incident, senior Tan suffered a fracture to his elbow, as well as dizziness and a fainting spell. His face was also swollen after the fall, with scars on his right hand and foot.

“I don’t know how long it will take to recover,” Mr Tan states, referring to the recovery process for his father.

Moving forward, Mr Tan urged town council contractors to be more careful during construction works.

Many elderly residents live in the same area, and future mishaps may cause even more severe injuries.

Both the town council and the contractor have expressed their apologies to his father. Even so, Mr Tan felt that they could have done a better job as there was a “lack of safety provision”.

Cordoning off the area or putting clear signages can go a long way in increasing the safety of the area for residents, said Mr Tan.

Safety measures are paramount for construction works

When accidents that can be avoided befall vulnerable members of our community, it says a lot about those tasked with the safety of the community.

We hope that the elderly man has a speedy recovery. We also urge the authorities, as well as contractors, to improve the safety level of construction sites so that similar incidents will not occur again.

