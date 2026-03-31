Metal object falls off moving truck in Woodlands & hits two cars, affected driver appeals for witnesses

Metal object from truck hits two cars and knocks registration plate off

On Monday (30 March), a metal object fell from a trailer truck driving in Woodlands and struck two cars behind it.

According to a post on SGRV ADMIN, the incident allegedly took place at about 1.06pm.

Unable to identify the truck from dashcam footage, one of the affected drivers appealed online for witnesses.

Metal object hits two cars, knocks off plate

The incident allegedly occurred along Woodlands Avenue 12, just past the intersection with Woodlands Avenue 5.

In the dashcam footage, the camcar drove in the rightmost lane while the trailer truck was ahead in the middle lane.

Shortly after, the truck jolted from an apparent bump in the road, knocking loose the metal end of a structure on the trailer.

The metal object tumbled on the road, narrowly missing a car.

It then headed straight for the camcar, which attempted unsuccessfully to swerve.

Both the camcar and the car behind it ended up being hit by the metal object and had to pull over.

“It was a big fixture and I cannot imagine what it could have done to a [motorcyclist],” the camcar driver said.

The impact also knocked off the front registration plate of one of the cars.

The truck driver, meanwhile, drove off, seemingly unaware that an object had fallen off.

Driver appeals for witnesses

Traffic Police later arrived at the scene, and a report has been lodged.

However, the affected drivers were unable to identify the truck’s registration number from the footage.

The camcar driver subsequently shared the video on Facebook, appealing for witnesses who may have captured the truck’s licence plate.

They are especially hoping to contact the driver of a silver car and a lorry that were seen behind the truck.

MS News has reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

Also read: Truck tyre comes off moving vehicle & rolls across three lanes on PIE, narrowly misses cars

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.