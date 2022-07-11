MFA Advises S’poreans To Defer Non-Essential Trips To Sri Lanka Amid Violent Protests

MFA Warns Singaporeans To Delay Travel To Sri Lanka Amid Recent Protests

For the past few days, our world has seen a certain amount of political upheaval.

Following Boris Johnson’s resignation and the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Sri Lankans’ protests against their President and Prime Minister have made headlines.

A significant amount of civil unrest has occurred within the city due to their demonstrations.

In light of the unfolding events, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued an advisory warning Singaporeans to delay their travels to Sri Lanka.

All citizens are to defer non-essential trips to the country for the time being due to the unsafe conditions of the region.

MFA warns against travelling to Sri Lanka amid protests

On Monday (11 Jul), MFA issued a warning advising Singaporeans to defer non-essential trips to Sri Lanka.

The advisory comes a day after Sri Lankans staged a protest at the presidential palace, forcing a resignation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

MFA has also urged Singaporeans living in Sri Lanka to take the necessary measures to ensure their safety.

Singaporeans in the region are to avoid public places with protests and large gatherings. They must also continue to monitor the news closely and follow instructions from local authorities.

Those who need to travel to Sri Lanka should do so with comprehensive travel insurance. They should also familiarise themselves with the terms and coverage.

MFA strongly encourages travellers to e-register with MFA via the official website if they have not done so.

Singaporeans needing assistance can contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Colombo or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office.

Ongoing protests in Sri Lanka against incumbent authorities

According to Reuters, protestors in Sri Lanka stormed the presidential palace and set the prime minister’s office on fire on Saturday (9 Jul).

Ranil Wickremesinghe became the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for a month and his house was set on fire today by protesters. Lesson to learn: Never be a collaborator just for a few days of power! pic.twitter.com/QJ1kKBJEYc — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 9, 2022

Protests demanding the president resign have been ongoing in the country since March. However, the demonstrations have escalated due to the country’s economic conditions devolving into the worst crisis in 70 years.

On 9 Jul, police forces could not hold back a crowd of protestors storming the various rooms and corridors of the palace, shouting slogans against their leader.

In addition to the ensuing chaos, footage of the prime minister’s blazing office and protestors taking a dip in the president’s pool went viral on social media.

At least 39 people sustained injuries from the demonstrations, Reuters reports.

On the same day, Mr Rajapaksa agreed to step down as president amid the protests on 13 Jul, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also agreed to resign. However, he will not step down until a new all-party government forms.

The current crisis in Sri Lanka is a result of a severe foreign exchange shortage, limiting supplies of fuel, food and medicine.

In addition, the leaders of the protest movements have announced they will continue to occupy both residences until the two officials quit office.

Stay safe amid the chaos

With the ongoing civil unrest in Sri Lanka, travellers should adhere to MFA’s travel advisory.

We urge Singaporeans in Sri Lanka and those unable to avoid travelling to the country to heed MFA’s instructions and mind their safety.

Hopefully, other global institutions will also step forward to assist with the situation.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @SriLankaTweet on Twitter and Al Jazeera English on Twitter.