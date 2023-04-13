Michelle Yeoh Brings Oscar To Visit Father’s Grave In M’sia, Pays Tribute To Parents

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Michelle Yeoh Brings Oscar Home To Parents In Touching Tribute

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh paid tribute to her parents one month after her momentous win at the Oscars.

She brought her golden Academy Award statuette back with her to Malaysia to visit her father’s grave. Yeoh also let her mother hold her trophy and take pictures with it.

The 60-year-old actress shared this touching moment on her Instagram on Wednesday (12 Apr), thanking her parents for their support throughout the years.

Actress visits father’s grave with Oscar trophy

Yeoh’s post included a photo of her mother, 84-year-old Janet Yeoh, holding up the statuette and smiling while posing with it. For Yeoh and her loved ones, this moment has been a long time coming, since her career started as a supermodel in 1983.

40 years on, she bagged the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry for her lead role in the box office hit ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’, with her mum watching from their home country.

The next picture in the post was of the Oscar being held up, with the tombstone of Yeoh’s father in the background surrounded by offerings and someone, seemingly Yeoh, holding joss sticks.

The post comes in time for the Qing Ming festival, also known as the tomb-sweeping day — a traditional festival observed by ethnic Chinese all over the world to remember their ancestors.

During this time, living descendants will visit their loved ones’ graves to clean them. Fresh offerings of joss sticks, joss paper, flowers, food, and drinks are also made. These serve as signs of filial piety, a value that many East Asians deem important.

Michelle Yeoh thanks parents for their love & support

Accompanying her post, Yeoh wrote a touching note to her parents. It said, “Brought Mr O home…. Without my parent’s love and trust and support… I wouldn’t be here today… Love so much.”

According to Malay Mail, the actress was only in Malaysia for a few hours to pay her respects. A family friend revealed to the news outlet that she had to go to Hong Kong right after.

However, she is slated to be back in Malaysia for a fan meet on Tuesday (18 Apr).

Even with her busy schedule, Yeoh has found time to show love and appreciation for her family back home. We are sure this gesture means a lot to her mother who is evidently proud of how far her daughter has come.

