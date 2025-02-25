Migrant worker gets punched in the nose for allegedly briefly blocking road in Pioneer, police report lodged

Migrant worker gets punched in the nose for allegedly blocking road in Pioneer

A migrant worker was punched in the face during an argument after he had allegedly blocked a road in Pioneer on Thursday (20 Feb) morning.

The altercation left him bleeding profusely and requiring medical attention, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Argument over parking escalates to assault

The 34-year-old migrant worker, an operations manager, was out shopping for paint when the incident occurred at around 11am.

According to him, only three parking spaces were available, and all were occupied.

Left with no other choice, he briefly parked his lorry in front of another vehicle, intending to move it shortly.

However, moments after entering the shop, he heard loud honking from outside. Stepping out, he saw a middle-aged man aggressively honking at him.

“I immediately raised my hand to signal that I would leave right away,” the worker told Shin Min Daily News.

Instead of waiting, the man got out of his car and confronted him, demanding to know why he was blocking the road.

Victim told not to report it to police

The situation quickly escalated as the man hurled vulgarities at the worker. When asked to stop, the man taunted, “What will you do if I continue?”

The victim decided to drop the matter and move on when the man suddenly walked up to him and punched him in the nose, causing him to bleed profusely.

The force of the blow caused heavy bleeding, and the assailant immediately tried to persuade the worker not to report the incident, offering to cover his medical expenses.

However, he did not apologise.

The worker decided to report the assault, and police officers soon arrived at the scene.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics assessed his injuries and took him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

Doctors provided him with a three-day medical leave and advised a follow-up appointment to check for internal bruising.

The worker, who has lived in Singapore for 15 years, noted that this was the first time he had experienced such an incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News, and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.