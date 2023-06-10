M’sian Woman Missing In Chiang Mai Allegedly Safe, Reportedly Made Contact With Mother

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Woman Missing In Chiang Mai Contacts Mother To Assure Her Of Safety

Ever since news broke last Friday (2 June) of a Malaysian woman who had gone missing in Chiang Mai, the public has been on high alert hoping for her return.

After not being contactable for over 24 hours, her mother announced that she was missing and urged the public to help locate her.

It was later suspected that she had wound up in Myanmar, and rumours swirled that she had fallen prey to a crime syndicate.

However, the woman has since allegedly declared online that she is safe and has even contacted her mother to assure her that she is safe.

That said, she has yet to return to Malaysia and investigations are still underway.

Woman missing in Chiang Mai allegedly posts Instagram Stories declaring she’s safe

On Thursday (8 June), China Press reported that the woman, Ms Angie Chong Sum Yee, shared multiple Instagram Stories.

The first was a selfie with a caption stating that the photo was supposed to be posted 24 hours ago but got delayed due to poor Internet connection.

Ms Chong also wrote that she is alright and “very safe”.

In the second Story, she stated that she had contacted her family and told followers not to worry.

Additionally, she clarified that all the videos of her circulating on Facebook and websites are real.

Meanwhile, the third Story was unrelated to the others as it simply showed a person’s forehead with onscreen text that read: “If you’re interested in a facial or makeup I can get my colleague in touch with you”.

A few hours after the initial posts, Ms Chong also shared a few seemingly innocuous stories of a WeChat exchange with a friend regarding money she was owed.

The last Story visible on her account was a shared Reel from a fitness trainer.

Although the Stories were all shared to Ms Chong’s personal Instagram account, the police have yet to verify if they indeed came from the woman herself.

Tells mother she’s safe but has yet to return home

In the latest development, Sabah State Member of Parliament for Sandakan Vivian Wong shared on Friday (9 June) morning that Ms Chong had contacted her mother, Madam Chee Choy Wen.

According to Ms Wong, the 22-year-old told her mother that she is safe.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Ms Wong has also contacted Mr Teo Kai Chong, Director of Political Education for the Johor state branch of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) for assistance.

For context, Madam Chee and Miss Chong are from Sandakan but currently reside in Johor.

In her statement, Ms Wong said that Madam Chee is still worried for her daughter as she has yet to return to Malaysia.

Furthermore, she revealed that Thai authorities had contacted the Johor branch of DAP to assist with investigations in Thailand.

Upon their arrival, police briefed Mr Teo and other state assemblymen on their knowledge of Miss Chong’s movements. This included who she met with, where she stayed at, and her last known whereabouts.

Since then, DAP has handed the case over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Netizens question why missing woman’s mother has yet to post any updates

Although Madam Chee appeared to still be spreading word of her missing daughter up until Friday (9 June) morning, she has not provided any updates since news broke that Miss Chong has contacted her.

At the same time, her profile pictures have undergone multiple changes, arousing suspicion among Facebook users.

The first change occurred with a switch to a picture of her daughter’s face.

Since then, Madam Chee has changed it multiple times to show Miss Chong’s Instagram Stories, a morning greeting, and finally, an image of a pig figurine and succulents.

Based on the comments, many users seem to think that her account has been hacked.

Others have also continued to express concerns over whether Miss Chong is well and truly safe.

Regardless of what the truth may be, we hope that Miss Chong can reunite with her family in Malaysia soon.

Featured image adapted from @angie_csy27 on Instagram.