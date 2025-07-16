Body of missing man from China dumped by roadside in Thailand, abductors allegedly killed him

Man allegedly killed after being abducted for ransom in Thailand

A missing 24-year-old Chinese national was found dead on a roadside in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Monday (14 July).

He was believed to have been lured from Laos and abducted for a three million baht (S$118,000) ransom.

His body was wrapped in layers of plastic and a bed sheet.

Sister reported his disappearance upon learning about his abduction

Thai police revealed that the sister of the victim, who has been identified as Yang, had reported his disappearance.

She said her brother had travelled from Laos to Chiang Mai by crossing the border from a special economic zone into Chiang Rai Province.

Yang reportedly arrived in Chiang Mai on 8 July.

On Thursday (10 July), Yang’s friend, who had arrived in Thailand with him, called saying that Yang had been abducted, with a ransom of S$118,000 demanded for his release, reported Bangkok Post.

Thai police have arrested and charged the man, named Hukang, at a hotel in Chiang Mai for entering the country illegally.

He told officers that he had also been abducted but paid one million baht (S$40,000) to get released.

Lured into Thailand from Laos by friend

According to him, two other Chinese nationals, named Xang and Wang, had asked him to bring Yang from Laos to a restaurant in the Muang district of Chiang Mai for a business meeting.

After the meal, they headed to Xang’s rented house in Hang Dong District in Chiang Mai, where they spent the night.

Hukang shared that when he woke up, he discovered that he had been tied up.

He was then threatened at knifepoint and asked for a ransom in exchange for his release.

After transferring the money to the pair, he was moved to another room and found that Yang had already been murdered.

He was then put in a vehicle along with Yang’s body, which was later dumped by the road.

The kidnappers freed Hukang outside the hotel where police found him.

One abductor arrested

When police arrested Xang at his rented house on Friday (11 July), they uncovered blood stains in a bedroom and a garage.

Xang told police that Wang was the one who killed Yang with a hammer and then fled.

Authorities continue to investigate the case.

Featured image adapted from One Channel on YouTube and MRG Online.