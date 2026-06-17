60-year-old private-hire driver found dead inside rental car in Bedok having gone missing for 2 days

Private-hire driver found dead after going missing for two days

A 60-year-old private-hire driver, who had gone missing for two days, was found dead inside his car along Bedok Reservoir Road on Monday afternoon (15 June).

The grim discovery was made after his family filed a police report and worked with his car rental company to track the vehicle’s real-time GPS location.

Deceased found unresponsive inside parked white sedan

The incident took place at around 12pm on 15 June, at a surface parking lot located at Block 632 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man was found unresponsive inside a white sedan.

Officers cordoned off several parking lots and deployed white sheets to shield the scene from onlookers.

The deceased’s family rushed to the scene upon receiving the news, and the driver’s wife broke down in tears as family members comforted her, according to the local Chinese publication.

Left home on 11 June and never returned

The deceased’s niece told the media that her uncle left home to start his shift at around 11pm last Thursday.

“Normally, my uncle would return home the following morning at around 9am to rest. However, he did not come home at all on Friday and Saturday.

“The family felt that something was seriously wrong, so we filed a police report at around midnight on Sunday.”

GPS coordinates led to the discovery of his body

Following the report, the family contacted the car rental company that provided its private-hire vehicle.

The company utilised its internal fleet management system to track the car’s GPS coordinates, pointing investigators directly to the Bedok parking lot.

The 21-year-old niece revealed that the area where the car was found was a location her uncle frequented during his youth.

Family said he did not have any severe chronic disease

It is believed that the man pulled over at the parking lot for a rest during his shift.

The deceased is survived by a son and a daughter, both of whom are employed.

According to his family, the man did not suffer from any severe chronic illnesses, nor was he facing financial distress.

Authorities ruled out foul play

Responding to inquiries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 12.40pm on 15 June near Block 632 Bedok Reservoir Road.

A 60-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out the possibility of foul play.

Investigations into the exact cause of death are ongoing.

Also read: Lorry driver in Thailand found dead after waiting for over 10 hours to refuel at petrol station



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.