Missing Girl Last Seen At 633A Senja Road On 26 Feb

As much as teenagers are able to take care of themselves, parents will always worry. Unfortunately for the family of a 16-year-old girl, the anxiety has built up over the last 5 days after she went missing in the vicinity of Senja Road.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has since put up a notice on their Twitter page, appealing for information.

Teenage girl went missing at Senja Road on 26 Feb

According to SPF’s tweet on Wednesday (3 Mar), the teenager had gone missing on 26 Feb.

The last sighting of the 16-year-old was at 8.31pm that day, at Blk 633A Senja Road.

She was apparently wearing a silky blue top and black long pants then.

Police appeal for info to help find her

Missing for 5 days now at the time of writing, we can only imagine how worried her family and especially her parents must be feeling.

If you or anyone you know happen to have any information that could help with the search, contact the SPF at 999.

Not knowing where a loved one has disappeared to is surely a nerve-wrecking experience.

Let’s help ease the family’s worries and reunite them with the young girl. Most importantly, we hope she’ll be found safe and sound.

