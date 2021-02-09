Police Seeks Information On Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen At Ang Mo Kio Hub

Update (9 Feb, 7pm): The girl has been found. The father gives his thanks to those who helped to share and responded to the notice.

–

Family members would naturally feel worried when one of their loved ones go missing.

But when that missing person is a young child, it is of the utmost importance to locate him or her immediately as they are not yet equipped with the skills to navigate the world unaccompanied.

On Monday (8 Feb), a 13-year-old girl went missing and remains so a day later.

The police is currently appealing for information about the Mayflower Secondary School student’s whereabouts.

13-year-old missing girl last seen in black hoodie at Ang Mo Kio Hub

According to the girl’s family, the child was last seen wearing a black Dragon Ball Z hoodie over her Mayflower Secondary School uniform.

The Secondary 1 student was reportedly last seen at Ang Mo Kio Hub at 4.45pm on Tuesday (9 Feb).

Those with information on her whereabouts should call 999 or reach out to her family at this number here.

Call 999 immediately if you have info about her whereabouts

It isn’t safe for a child her age to be roaming the streets alone.

We beseech the public to keep a lookout for this young girl and hope she will return safely to her family soon.

