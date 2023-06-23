Missing Titanic Submarine Found In Fragments On Seabed, No Passengers Survived

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Debris Of Missing Titanic Submarine Found On Ocean Floor

Earlier this week, a submarine en route to visit the century-old Titanic wreckage went missing.

After a five-day search, rescuers found a debris field on the seabed near the Titanic wreckage on Thursday (22 June) morning.

They confirmed that the fragments belonged to the missing submarine.

Unfortunately, there was no sign of any survivors.

Titanic submarine believed to have suffered a “catastrophic implosion”

According to Reuters, rescuers from the US and Canada worked together to find the missing submarine owned by OceanGate.

They deployed a robotic diving vehicle from a Canadian ship to search deeper into the sea.

On Thursday (22 June) morning, the vehicle discovered a debris field around “1,600 feet (488 metres) from the bow of the Titanic”.

Reuters reported that the vehicle found five major fragments of the 22-foot (6.7-metre) submarine among the debris.

Speaking to reporters, coast guard officials noted that they found “the vessel’s tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull”.

Furthermore, the debris field found aligns with that of a “catastrophic implosion” of a vehicle.

Guillermo Söhnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate, feared that an instantaneous implosion may have occurred.

This is due to the great depth and pressure at which the submarine was operating.

Additionally, he told BBC News, “If that’s what happened that’s what would have happened four days ago”.

No survivors on Titanic submarine found

Reuters reported that rescuers did not mention whether they found any human remains.

Meanwhile, OceanGate has also issued a statement saying that there were no survivors on the submarine.

One of the passengers was the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Stockton Rush. He was also piloting the vessel.

Meanwhile, the other passengers included British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding and world-renowned French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet. The last two passengers included Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

OceanGate Expeditions offers exclusive visits to the Titanic wreckage

The missing submarine is owned by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers unique voyages into the deepest parts of the sea.

That said, one of their most sought-after voyages is the Titanic expedition.

According to Business Today, each passenger has to pay US$250,000 (S$337,000) to participate in the voyage.

It is unfortunate that what was meant to be an exciting trip took an extreme turn for the worst.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and friends.

