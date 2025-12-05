Mistress in Taiwan ordered to pay lover’s wife S$12K in damages for emotional distress

Mistress to pay lover’s wife S$12,000 for emotional distress

A woman was recently ordered by the court in Taichung, Taiwan, to pay her lover’s wife NTD300,000 (S$12,000) in damages for emotional distress due to their cheating.

According to an ETtoday report, the man had been married to his wife for several years, and the couple had one child.

As they had a harmonious relationship, the wife was shocked when she received a message from his mistress — who was his colleague — in June 2025, confessing they were having an affair.

The wife then filed a lawsuit against the mistress, seeking NTD600,000 (S$25,000) in damages.

Mistress confessed to lover’s wife out of guilt

The mistress explained that she and the husband slowly became acquainted due to work and sharing children’s schooling concerns.

When she found herself in a bad mental state due to her work and family life, she began chatting with the man.

According to the woman, he allegedly convinced her to have breakfast and chat with him.

She further claimed that he had tricked her into entering his car and asked her to have sex with him.

After their first time, he repeatedly invited her to have sex.

The mistress said that she felt forced to agree to his advances and was afraid of the consequences should she reject.

Later, the mistress began to feel guilty and suspected it wasn’t the man’s first attempt at cheating on his wife.

After she reached out to the wife, the two met, with the mistress providing the evidence of the affair.

Wife cannot sue husband for adultery

Under Taiwanese law, a person may not prosecute their spouse for committing adultery, but may sue the other party involved.

Despite violating the wife’s spousal rights, the mistress had hoped that the compensation she would provide to the wife would be reduced, as she had no savings, outstanding student loans, and her spouse had been diagnosed with cancer.

After hearing the case and considering both parties’ social status and economic circumstances, the Taichung District Court judge ordered the mistress to pay NT$300,000 (S$12,000), subject to an appeal.

