Authorities To Investigate People Using PMAs Despite Not Having Mobility Issues

While personal mobility devices (PMD) enable regular individuals to get around with relative ease and speed, personal mobility aids (PMA) are designed for those with mobility issues.

However, there have apparently been reports of PMAs being abused by individuals with no mobility issues.

On 15 Mar, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and chairman of Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) Baey Yam Keng announced that rules governing the use of PMAs may be reviewed.

To prevent misuse, the authorities may introduce more restrictive measures, such as requiring users to be certified as disabled in order to use PMAs.

Baey Yam Keng hints at medical certification requirement for PMAs

Speaking to One FM 91.3, Mr Baey shared that AMAP will be keeping ahead of “emerging trends” before they turn problematic.

This includes the problem surrounding individuals with no mobility issues using PMAs.

Mr Baey shared that he had received feedback comparing PMAs to pseudo-motorcycles without COEs.

Determined to nip the problem in the bud, Mr Baey said the AMAP will look into whether there’s a need to review existing rules.

He also hinted at some further restrictions, such as requiring users to be certified as disabled or having mobility issues.

A cycling advocate in Singapore also supported the move, saying that there’s a need for some sort of mobility assessment so PMAs are not abused.

However, he pointed out that PMAs are still great mobility devices that enable seniors and those with disabilities to get around with relative ease.

People with no mobility issues apparently using PMAs

PMAs involve vehicles designed for the elderly and disabled, such as motorised wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

On the other hand, PMDs are meant for abled riders and include vehicles such as kick-scooters, electric scooters, hoverboards, and unicycles.

This differentiation between both classes of vehicles can be found on LTA’s website.

PMA confiscated from rider with no mobility issues

The issue of riders without mobility issues using PMAs is one that has been around for some time.

In 2021, Land & Transport Authority (LTA) investigated a case of a rider with no mobility issues using a PMA.

The PMA had been modified with a shelter and space to carry food items. It was subsequently confiscated as such modifications are illegal.

After the incident, LTA reminded the public that PMAs are only to be used by riders with mobility issues.

Ownership of PMAs should be regulated

It is commendable of AMAP to preemptively ensure that the use of PMAs continues to be reserved for those who need it.

PMAs are important to the elderly and disabled, as it allows them to travel from place to place with relative ease.

Their access to these devices should not be hindered by others abusing this rule for their own gain.

If you witness anyone misusing PMAs, do not hesitate to report them to the authorities.

