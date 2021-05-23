MOM Apologises To Jade Rasif & Corrects Earlier Statements, But Some Questions Remain Unanswered

Former DJ Jade Rasif has been in the spotlight recently after recounting how her helper tested positive for Covid-19 after 3 days of quarantine.

She then took umbrage at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)’s response to her plight, which claimed that her account of the situation was “inaccurate”.

On Saturday (22 May) night, MOM released another statement issuing corrections to their Facebook post made earlier on 17 May.

The ministry also apologised to Ms Rasif, which she accepted.

However, several questions remain unanswered, and netizens are seeking further clarifications on the “inconsistencies” found in current safety protocols.

We summarise some of the crucial points in the latest development of the saga below.

MOM clarifies with police that Jade Rasif not under investigation

On Saturday (22 May), MOM shared an update after chatting with Ms Rasif over the phone.

The ministry brought attention to the statement they made earlier, which refuted Ms Rasif’s claims that she was being investigated for breaching a Quarantine Order (QO).

Their original response on 17 May had said:

5. Ms Jade claimed to have been investigated for breach of quarantine. The family were not issued Quarantine Orders (QO), and there could not have been investigations made for breach of quarantine, when no QO was issued in the first place.

On 20 May, Ms Rasif uploaded a video of her on a call with a police officer, who confirmed that she was under a “preliminary investigation” and not an official investigation.

MOM now understands that the police have since clarified with Ms Rasif on the purpose of their calls and that “she is not being investigated for any breach of Quarantine Orders.”

MOM apologises to Jade Rasif & redacts earlier statements

When MOM addressed the incident in a Facebook post on 17 May, they had called Ms Rasif’s account of the situation “inaccurate”.

Displeased, she uploaded her conversations with MOM and the police in a series of Instagram Stories on 20 May.

In MOM’s latest statement, they noted the use of the word “inaccurate” could have portrayed her as providing an incorrect account of the QO investigation.

They addressed this and said,

We would like to extend our apologies to her for this. Hence, we will retract this point and redact the word ‘inaccurate’ in our 17 May FB post.

MOM then assured that they would continue to review, improve and tighten their processes.

MOM says officer could have handled call better

In the Facebook post, MOM also acknowledged that their officer could have handled the phone call with Ms Rasif better on 18 May.

In an audio recording of the call shared by Ms Rasif, the MOM officer was heard laughing as she raised her concerns.

MOM admitted the officer could have been more tactful and assured Ms Rasif they would improve communications.

They will conduct an internal review of their communications and delivery process to serve Singaporeans better.

Ms Rasif accepts apology, but questions remain unanswered

After MOM’s apology, Ms Rasif thanked them, saying she graciously accepts it.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Rasif said she feels vindicated and is very satisfied with MOM’s apology and statement.

However, netizens were quick to point out that several questions remain unanswered in MOM’s latest statement.

They voiced concerns over how protocols for travellers and helpers seem to differ since authorities reportedly allowed “early release” of helpers from quarantine in some cases.

Someone wanted to know why Covid-positive individuals can mingle in the community, as it is a “frightening” thought.

Another said Ms Rasif’s account underscores possible “flaws” and “inconsistencies” in current safety protocols.

Some also demanded more transparency on the issue, saying that this incident has shaken their confidence.

MS News has reached out to MOM and MOH for comment and will update the article when they get back.

Hope more questions can be answered

Ms Rasif’s feeling of worry prompted her to bring seek further clarifications from the government is understandable and valid.

After all, as Singaporeans, we want to know that proper protocols are in place to handle something as crucial as Covid-19 transmissions in the community.

Hopefully, both MOM and MOH will address these concerns raised to prevent a slip-up like this from happening again.

