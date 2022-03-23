Monkey Sits On Singaporean Man’s Back And Scratches His Scalp

Monkeys are known for their mischievous antics — they might also get aggressive if threatened.

One man in Singapore, however, proved that it’s quite possible to befriend a monkey, as long as we act calmly.

On Monday (21 Mar), a TikTok user shared a rather amusing video of a monkey sitting on a man’s back before proceeding to inspect his scalp

Thankfully, the man remained calm throughout the encounter and the monkey eventually left him alone.

Monkey inspects man’s scalp like a skilled barber

At the start of the TikTok video, a man clad in a white T-shirt is seen sitting on a wooden bench.

He wasn’t alone though, as he was accompanied by a monkey sitting on his back, perched like a parrot.

Source

The man seemed confused while explaining to the primate that he’s not its “brother”.

The monkey, initially preoccupied with his food, slowly leaned closer towards the man’s scalp.

Without warning, the monkey started inspecting his scalp like a skilled hair therapist.

Source

It continued examining the man’s scalp for a while and even shifted its posture to make itself more comfortable.

Source

Man calmly advises his new friend to get off

As the monkey scratched the man’s scalp, the OP, who seemed amused by the entire situation, jokingly commented that the monkey had “claimed” the man.

Later, the man calmly instructed the monkey to get off, but the primate had other thoughts.

Instead of getting off, the monkey mischievously tried to remove the man’s mask.

Source

But thanks to the man’s calm demeanour, the monkey, though unwilling, slowly descended from his arms.

Source

The TikTok video ended with the pair walking away from the monkey at the bench.

TikTok users heap praise on man for keeping his composure

Upon watching the clip, many TikTok users couldn’t help but commend the man’s calm composure. After all, it can be quite challenging dealing with a monkey’s cheeky antics.

Source

Some even jokingly asked for the ratings and reviews of the monkey’s scalp massage. The man gave it an unsatisfactory 3/10 due to the ‘barber’s’ “soft” hands.

Source

Interestingly, the OP liked a comment which asked if it occurred at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, suggesting that was indeed the case.

Source

However, the OP later advised others not to visit the place just to specifically find the monkey.

Source

Always remain calm when in such peculiar situations

While monkeys are known for their cheekiness and mischievous antics, it’s not every day that we get a chance to have a close and safe encounter with one of them.

The man’s composure while handling the peculiar situation was truly commendable and we’re glad no one was injured.

If you somehow find yourself in a similar situation, remember to act calmly and refrain from feeding the primates.

Featured image adapted from @yappayappayappayappayap on TikTok.