Safe Management Measures At Mosques To Be Eased In Time For Ramadan

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more difficulties for the devout due to safe management measures (SMMs) in places of worship.

However, as Singapore continues to relax restrictions as the Omicron wave subsides, our mosques will accordingly welcome more worshippers.

Thus, online booking will now not be needed for second session of Friday prayers.

Capacity limits will also be raised to 75%.

Relaxed measures from 1 Apr

In a Facebook post on Friday (25 Mar), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the relaxed measures would take effect from the Friday prayers next week.

That means from 1 Apr, online booking for prayer slots would be necessary only for the 1st session of prayers.

For the 2nd of the 2 available sessions, online bookings won’t be needed – provided the mosque is not at full capacity, Muis chief executive Kadir Maideen told The Straits Times (ST).

Capacity limits raised to 75%

Besides the ease of not needing to book online, Singapore’s mosques will also be able to fit in more worshippers.

Also from 1 Apr, capacity limits will be raised to 75%.

This will be up from the current 50%.

Just in time for Ramadan

The relaxed SMMs at mosques come just in time for the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on 2 Apr this year.

As most Singaporeans know, Muslims fast during this month, and some also head to mosques to pray nightly.

Thus, Muis welcomed the easing of SMMs especially with an eye on the upcoming Ramadan.

They’ll be following up with more guidelines on Ramadan, as plans for the month are being approached phase by phase, Mr Kadir told ST.

Best Hari Raya since 2019

The easing of SMMs, including allowing groups of up to 10 people to gather, means that this year’s Hari Raya could be the best since 2019.

Coupled with the highly anticipated return of the Geylang Ramadan Bazaar, Muslim Singaporeans will have many reasons to celebrate this year.

After the 2 years we’ve had, they certainly deserve to enjoy the festivities properly this time.

Featured image adapted from Muis on Facebook.