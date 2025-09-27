Ill mother in Thailand dies after falling from bicycle en route to hospital

46-year-old ill mother died after collapsing while riding on son’s bicycle to hospital

A man in Thailand was left heartbroken after his 46-year-old mother died while riding pillion on his bicycle — they were en route to the hospital as the mother was feeling unwell.

At about 2am on Wednesday (24 Sept), officers in the province of Samut Prakan responded to the incident and found the woman lying in the middle of the road.

Her 27-year-old son was seen bawling nearby, with neighbours comforting him.

Rescue team attempted CPR but failed to save victim

Police investigations found that the woman had been riding on the back of her son’s bicycle when she suddenly lost consciousness and fell off, landing on her back, reports Channel 7.

Her son immediately sought help, and nearby residents called for rescue services.

Despite resuscitation efforts by paramedics, the woman could not be revived.

They were travelling to hospital due to as victim felt unwell

The son explained that his mother had a medical history of diabetes and high blood pressure. Earlier in the evening, she had complained of chest tightness, and he attempted to take her to the hospital by bicycle, planning to catch a taxi at the end of the alley.

Tragically, she collapsed during the bicycle ride.

The woman’s body was taken to a local hospital for a forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death. It will then be returned to the family for funeral rites.

Featured image adapted from แฟนข่าวชาวสมุทรปราการ on Facebook.