26-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with lorry in Clementi, planned to wed next year

Family of motorcyclist who died in Clementi accident appeals for witnesses

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a lorry in Clementi.

Photos of the accident were posted on Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, with one showing the motorcycle lying on its side in the middle of the road.

Another photo depicted a lorry, ostensibly the one that was involved in the accident.

Family of motorcyclist appeals for witnesses of Clementi accident

The accident took place last Thursday (19 June) morning at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Road, according to a message from the motorcyclist’s family that was also in the post.

They appealed for witnesses and dashcam video of the accident.

As the deceased was a son, brother and nephew, the family would be grateful for any help that could be given.

Motorcyclist tried to avoid turning lorry & crashed into kerb

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased’s 23-year-old sister Ika identified him as Mr Muhammad Zuhairi bin Jumahat, who worked as a technician at PSA Singapore.

He was on his way home after finishing the night shift when he met with the accident, she said.

Her brother’s colleague, who witnessed the accident, said the lorry was travelling straight but suddenly turned. Mr Zuhairi tried to avoid it but ended up crashing into the kerb.

Motorcyclist suffered serious head and body injuries in Clementi accident

Photos she shared showed his motorcycle lying on the road with parts of it having fallen off.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics tended to Mr Zuhairi, who lay on the road next to a pool of his own blood.

He was sent to the hospital with serious head and body injuries, and surgery was performed to stop his internal bleeding.

However, his family was notified at about 10am, and they rushed to the hospital to have a final look at him.

Deceased admired by siblings, planned to get married next year

Ika said Mr Zuhairi was the oldest of four siblings.

He took good care of his younger siblings, who admired him in turn because he was humble, gentle, and loved by his friends, she added.

Their mother was also deeply shocked by his demise and could only bear the pain and let him go.

She also revealed her brother had already proposed to his girlfriend and they planned to get married next year.

Ika said the police could not show them the CCTV footage until three to six months later, because the case was still under investigation.

Thus, they hope to find witnesses so they can piece together what happened themselves.

68-year-old lorry driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.15am on 19 June.

It took place along Clementi Road towards Commonwealth Avenue West, and involved a motorcycle and a lorry.

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the National University Hospital. He subsequently passed away there.

Additionally, the lorry driver, a 68-year-old man, was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

