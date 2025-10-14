Motorcyclist falls while turning right at Sengkang road, bike crashes into nearby cyclist

Motorcyclist skids & falls at Sengkang, bike hits stationary cyclist at traffic island

After an attempt to turn right, a motorcyclist lost control and fell off his bike at Sengkang, sending his vehicle skidding into a nearby stationary cyclist.

Footage of the incident was posted on the SGRV Facebook page, alleging that it occurred on Sunday (12 Oct) at 8.07pm at the junction of Sengkang East Road.

The dashboard footage showed the motorcyclist swerving right at the junction and losing balance during the maneouvre, leaving a trail of sparks on the road.

Skidding motorcycle hits stationary cyclist

This rider toppled off his motorcycle and the bike skidded along the road into a nearby traffic island.

There, the out-of-control motorcycle struck a person on a bicycle.

Although the motorcyclist landed hard on his back, he quickly stood up and walked to the traffic island.

Subsequently, two other riders — both carrying pillions — stopped at the scene, presumably to check on the two injured individuals.

Increase in accidents involving motorcyclists

According to a report by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the number of accidents involving motorcyclists has risen by 9.5% in the first half of 2025.

A total of 2,088 such accidents were recorded during that time period.

Additionally, the top three causes of accidents were failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control, and changing lane without due care.

“TP urges all motorcyclists to wear protective gear and adopt safe riding habits,” SPF wrote.

