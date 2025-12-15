Motorcyclist hit by bus while changing lanes in Jurong, taxi stops in time to avoid second crash

Motorcyclist almost gets hit a second time after being knocked over by bus during lane change

A motorcyclist was knocked onto the road after a bus clipped his bike while he was attempting to change lanes along Jalan Boon Lay in Jurong.

The rider narrowly avoided being hit again when an oncoming taxi slowed down in time, preventing what could have been a far more serious accident.

The incident, which allegedly took place on Thursday (11 Dec) at about 8.03am, was captured on a dashcam and shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Bus clips motorcycle as rider changes lanes

Dashcam footage showed the motorcyclist travelling along Jalan Boon Lay before attempting to move into the rightmost lane.

According to the clip, the rider began changing lanes without noticing a large bus travelling close beside him.

As the motorcycle entered the rightmost lane, the bus made contact with its rear, causing the bike to tip over.

The rider and his phone were both flung onto the road.

The motorcyclist ended up sitting in the middle lane, just metres away from an oncoming blue taxi.

The taxi driver managed to slow down in time to avoid hitting him.

Netizens say rider was in blind spot

In the comments, many netizens called out the motorcyclist for his carelessness.

Several pointed out that he appeared to be riding in the bus’s blind spot and questioned why he was rushing to overtake a heavy vehicle.

Others cautioned that motorcyclists should never attempt to overtake or change lanes alongside large vehicles, where visibility is limited.

Some commenters said the rider was “lucky” to escape without more serious consequences and hoped he would learn from the incident.

Meanwhile, one netizen remarked that the bus driver was “unlucky” and expressed hope that he would not be penalised for the collision.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.