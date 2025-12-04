Motorcyclist repeatedly shouts at jaywalking pedestrians instead of using horn at Pasir Ris, stuns bystanders

Motorcyclist prevents accident by shouting at pedestrians attempting to jaywalk at Pasir Ris

At a Pasir Ris junction, a motorcyclist was spotted yelling at pedestrians who were trying to jaywalk, instead of using his horn.

His shouting instantly grabbed the attention of the pedestrians, preventing a potential collision at the crossing.

The incident, which was caught on a TikTok video, was posted on Wednesday (3 Dec) by the motorcyclist himself.

Motorcyclist chooses to shout instead of horn

In his TikTok post, the original poster (OP) showed his point of view as he rode his motorcycle near White Sands, a shopping centre in Pasir Ris.

As he crossed the junction, he noticed three people walking onto a pedestrian crossing in front of him despite the red traffic light.

Immediately, the motorcyclist repeatedly shouted “oii” at the jaywalking pedestrians.

This abrupt noise effectively prompted the pedestrians to stop in their tracks.

Even those who were patiently waiting at the traffic island turned their heads towards the OP and were visibly stunned.

In the caption, the OP humorously wrote that he was a “nice guy” because he had “never used the horn”.

Instead, he relied on his voice to avert the potential mishap.

Shouting is the ‘best horn’, say netizens

The video quickly garnered attention, with netizens amused by the OP’s innovative technique to get the jaywalkers’ attention.

Observing that the OP’s shouting attracted more attention than a regular horn, one user jokingly asked where he could find this horn.

Several others chimed in, agreeing that shouting at jaywalkers is the “best horn” and an effective way to ensure safety on the roads.

Additionally, one netizen pointed out that the jaywalking pedestrians looked at the OP as if they were not at fault.

Another netizen also pointed out that jaywalking is a common issue at that particular pedestrian crossing in Pasir Ris, making the motorcyclist’s intervention all the more timely.

Also read: Elderly man allegedly jaywalking in Farrer Park gets hit by motorcyclist, sent to hospital

