Street vendor hit by motorcyclist on busy M’sia road, sparks backlash over unsafe business practices

Motorcyclist crashes into street vendor in Malaysia

A dashcam video circulating on Threads captured the moment a motorcyclist collided with a street vendor who was attempting to cross a busy road in Malaysia.

The footage quickly went viral, with many netizens slamming the vendor for operating in and attempting to cross such a high-risk location.

Vendor attempts to cross road before light turns green

Uploaded on Monday (26 May), the video shows the vendor holding two bags of food as he attempts to cross an intersection just before the traffic light turns green.

As vehicles began to move off, the motorcyclist — seemingly unaware of the vendor — crashed straight into him.

The force of the collision flung food packets into the air, and both individuals were thrown onto the ground.

Despite the impact, the vendor quickly got to his feet and rushed to check on the motorcyclist’s condition.

At the time of writing, there have been no official updates on the extent of their injuries.

Netizens criticised seller for being irresponsible

The viral post drew strong reactions online, with many netizens condemning the vendor for being irresponsible.

One user criticised the practice of roadside vending, especially in high-traffic areas.

Others raised hygiene concerns, accusing vendors of storing food supplies in unsanitary places such as roadside drains.

One user warned about the risk of food poisoning, pointing out the lack of accountability in such setups.

Also read: S’pore-registered car skids on wet Causeway, hits pedestrian & sends him flying

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fadzlyfuad on Threads.