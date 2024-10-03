24-year-old motorcylist dies after collision with lorry in Woodlands on his way to work

24-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry in Woodlands

On Wednesday (2 Oct), a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry while heading to work.

The incident took place around 8am at the junction of Admiralty Road and Woodlands Centre Road.

The victim’s cousin told Shin Min Daily News that the man had been working in Singapore for several years.

He typically commuted by bus but occasionally rode his motorcycle to work.

Photos show motorcycle parts scattered on road

Photos shared on the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page show a Malaysian-registered motorcycle overturned on the left side of a Singapore-registered blue lorry.

The force of the collision resulted in motorcycle parts being scattered across the road.

The accident caused significant traffic disruptions, with congestion lasting over four hours, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Motorcyclist falls into coma

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Admiralty Road and Woodlands Centre Road at approximately 8.05am.

Officers transported one individual to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Unfortunately, the victim fell into a coma but later passed away.

His family is appealing to witnesses for any dashcam footage that could help reconstruct the events leading to the accident.

