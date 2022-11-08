Mt Kinabalu Sees Steep Hike In Climb Fees From 2023, Adult Permit To Cost RM400

Mount Kinabalu Announces Increase In Climb Fees Effective 1 Jan 2023

Outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers would be familiar with Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, Malaysia.

The highest peak in Southeast Asia, it is also a World Heritage Site with diverse flora and fauna as well as a challenging yet rewarding trekking experience.

Recently, its management announced an increase in fees for Mount Kinabalu climb permits and admission to the national park. This will take effect from 1 Jan 2023.

The price hike is due to higher operational and management costs.

Increase in Mount Kinabalu climb fees for all visitors

On Monday (7 Nov), it was announced that the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry will impose a higher conservation fee on all visitors to Sabah Parks effective 1 Jan 2023.

This will also affect the climb permit fees, park entry fees, and mountain guide fees.

Non-Malaysians who are 18 years old and above will need to pay S$118 (RM400) for a permit to climb Mount Kinabalu, up from S$59 (RM200) previously.

Likewise, the climb permit fee for those under the age of 17 will be S$59 (RM200), up from S$24 (RM80).

Locals are not spared from the price hike either.

Adults aged 18 and above will have to pay S$30 (RM100) for a climb permit, twice the price of the 2022 rate, while children 17 and under will be charged S$15 (RM50), up from S$9 (RM30).

Entry fees to Kinabalu National Park triple

For entry to Kinabalu National Park, the fee for international adult visitors will more than triple from S$4 (RM15) to S$15 (RM50) next year.

The rate for international child visitors will go up as well, from S$3 (RM10) to S$7.40 (RM25).

Park admission is S$3 (RM10) for local adults and S$1.50 (RM5) for local children, up from S$0.90 (RM3) and S$0.30 (RM1) respectively.

Entry remains free of charge for children aged 12 and below, senior citizens aged 60 and above, and those with disabilities.

In addition, the rates for a mountain guide for all visitors will increase from S$68 (RM230) to S$104 (RM350).

Authorities implement higher fees due to increase in operational costs

According to the website, the decision was made to impose higher conservation fees to address the park’s increased operational and management costs.

It was also to be in line with Sabah Parks’ vision to achieve “sustainable financing” by 2025, they added.

