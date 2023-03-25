Japanese Man In Suit Scales Mount Kinabalu With Dress Shoes, Looks Ready For A Meeting

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Japanese Man Climbs Mount Kinabalu In Suit & Dress Shoes

Climbing a mountain is a feat in itself, but doing it in a suit is a whole other achievement.

Recently, Nobutaka Sada successfully scaled Mount Kinabalu in a dapper three-piece suit and also, dress shoes.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Mr Sada said the suit had no problems withstanding the climbing conditions and was ready for a business meeting even after the ascend.

Man lepaks on Mount Kinabalu summit in suit

Mr Sada first shared his achievement in a Facebook post on Thursday (23 Mar).

In the caption, he announced that he had just climbed Malaysia’s highest peak, all while donning ”SADA’s order suit”.

Praising the garment’s quality, Mr Sada revealed that the suit lasted through the humidity and rain.

In the pictures that followed, the man was seen posing atop Mount Kinabalu.

Standing next to the Mount Kinabalu sign, he dons a sharp blue suit with barely a crease in sight.

Based on the glowing review and the thumbs up, he seems to really approve of the suit.

With his hand-carry, lanyard, and dress shoes, Mr Sada looks like any other Japanese salaryman. Except that he’s on a mountain and not in the streets of Tokyo.

Man owns a custom suit company

Turns out, Mr Sada is actually the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Order Suit SADA.

As the name suggests, the company is in the business of creating custom suits, such as the one the CEO models atop Mount Kinabalu.

Based on the brand’s YouTube channel, Mount Kinabalu is not the first exotic place Mr Sada has been to in suit.

Last year, Mr Sada went skiing in Niseko, Japan. He’s even gone diving in one of his suits.

Featured image adapted from Nobutaka Sada on Facebook.