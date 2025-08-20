Woman says she ‘got kicked out of the MRT’ after trying to bring in a chair

Woman walks home with chair on head after she was allegedly refused entry to the MRT

A woman in Singapore has claimed that she “got kicked out of the MRT” when she tried to enter with a chair.

She posted about the situation in a TikTok video, saying she was forced to walk home with the chair on her head.

Woman allegedly refused entry on MRT because chair was ‘too big’

In the video, she said she had attempted to bring home the brand-new chair via the MRT as she didn’t want to pay for delivery.

However, she was allegedly refused entry because it was “too big”.

Thus, she had to walk for 50 minutes with the chair on her head, she added, asking:

Why can’t you carry furniture in the MRT?

Chair was 5cm too wide for MRT

The woman, entrepreneur Audrey Thiloy, told MS News that the incident occurred at about 3pm on 12 Aug at Havelock MRT station.

“I was a bit shocked because you can bring items that are way longer than a chair,” she explained, saying that a small surfboard would fit in the item sizer they have at the station.

However, her chair was “just 5cm too wide”, she lamented, adding:

At first I thought it would be ok for just 5cm but rules are rules here. The staff took a picture of the chair and said goodbye.

She walked from Tiong Bahru to Bugis with the chair

Ms Thiloy had no choice but to carry the chair on her head from Tiong Bahru to Bugis.

Her video showed her walking with the chair placed upside-down on her head.

When asked if this was the first time she had faced such restrictions, Ms Thiloy said yes, as she had never tried transporting large items via the MRT before.

She asked in the clip: “What is the weirdest thing you’ve seen people carry in the MRT?”

Netizens amused by her experience

Many netizens were amused by her determination, while others understood why there was such a restriction in the MRT.

A user who found the incident hilarious took the chance to welcome Ms Thiloy to Singapore.

Another commenter explained that the chair could pose a safety hazard on a crowded MRT train.

One joked that if her chair was allowed, people would start bringing other furniture such as tables, sofas and TV consoles into the station.

Objects must not exceed size restrictions on trains

According to SMRT, which operates the Thomson-East Coast Line, certain large objects are allowed on trains, but they must fit within size restrictions for safety considerations.

The maximum dimensions are 120cm by 70cm by 40 cm.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information.

Also read: Over 2m-tall Aussie man shares challenges of riding MRT in S’pore, hits head almost daily

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @audreythiloy on TikTok.