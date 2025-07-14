Over 2m-tall Aussie man shares challenges of riding MRT in S’pore, hits head almost daily

Tall Aussie man shows POV struggles of taking MRT in Singapore, overhead hand grips are below head for him

Most people barely give it a second thought when hopping onto an MRT train. But for someone towering over two metres tall, public transport in Singapore can feel like an extreme sport.

That’s what the 201cm-tall Australian TikToker Jacob Pratt (@realjacobpratt) hilariously documented in a recent TikTok post, demonstrating how being tall isn’t always an advantage.

Tall Aussie man gives eye-level tour of MRT life

In the video uploaded on 12 July, Mr Pratt gives viewers a POV experience of navigating Singapore’s MRT system from his sky-high perspective.

The video begins with him holding onto the handrail, which seems to sit at around his eye level. From here, one can see that the overhead hand grips dangle just around his shoulder level, rendering them useless for him.

As he prepares to alight, he has to duck under it to make his way through the carriage.

As the MRT doors open, he has to crouch down again to exit the train. From the display overhead, it appears that he was travelling on the North East line.

After leaving the train, everything seems to be fine until he boards the East-West Line.

Once again, he has to duck to enter the train or risk whacking his head. Inside, he has to navigate carefully through the carriages to avoid any unwanted head banging.

“If I had a dollar for every time I hit my head, I could afford to shop at Marina Bay Sands,” Mr Pratt quips in the caption, poking fun at the daily struggle.

Netizens crack up at tall people struggles

The video, which has racked up more than 40,000 views and over 3,000 likes, sparked plenty of amusement online.

Many found the clip relatable and funny, while others appreciated the rare view from that height.

One TikTok user envied the view from the top and the supposed “cleaner air” that Mr Pratt gets to breathe.

Another commenter jokingly asked him to shoot a POV video inside an aeroplane next, preferably in a budget airline.

Another netizen lamented that it’s a view that they could “never enjoy” given their height.

Tall Aussie man says he hits his head every other day

Speaking to MS News, Mr Pratt shared that he’s currently based in Singapore and works in the luxury beauty industry. He praised the MRT system as clean, efficient, and very well-connected.

Mr Pratt also found the frequent train arrivals especially impressive compared to the long waits he was used to back home in Australia.

However, the experience isn’t without its daily challenges.

“I hit my head a few times on the way out and figured I should start being a bit more careful,” he admitted.

He also found it a shame that no drinking was allowed on board, though he fully understood why.

When asked if it gets easier with time, Mr Pratt said that he actually hits his head every other day. “You’d think I would learn, but when the right song comes on through the headphones, you lose all track of reality.”

“But, it’s supermarkets, doorways, everything. I just need to pay more attention,” he added with a laugh.

Featured image adapted from @realjacobpratt on TikTok.