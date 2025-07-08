Swiss woman lives ‘comfortable life’ despite ‘not being rich’, she’s grateful for public transport & hawker food 

Swiss woman grateful for Singapore’s public transport & hawker food

A Swiss woman recently took to TikTok to share snippets of her life in Singapore.

Describing herself as someone “without much money”, the woman shared how she still manages to “live a comfortable life” in the country.

The woman also expressed her appreciation for hawker centres and public transport in Singapore, which allowed her to live modestly in the Republic.

Grateful for public transport & hawker food

Posted by TikToker @swizzyinsg last Friday (4 July), the clip, captioned “The reality of not being rich in Singapore,” highlights how she lives comfortably in Singapore despite “not being rich”, a sentiment she says she holds with gratitude.

The video shows snapshots of her daily life — taking the MRT, buying ‘cai fan’ from a hawker centre, and shopping at budget-friendly stores like Valu$.

Her humble lifestyle included using what appears to be several layers of towels and sheets for her bed. She also shared that she had to move house four times in a year, but stopped short of explaining why that was necessary.

But rather than complaining, she expresses appreciation for the accessible lifestyle that Singapore offers.

“Compared to a place like Switzerland – where no hawkers exist and public transport is very expensive – you can still live a comfortable life in Singapore without much money,” she claimed in the post.

She ended her TikTok post on a heartwarming note:

To me, anything that enables me to stay here is worth it and I am grateful for every day I get to live and work in this beautiful city-state.

MS News has reached out to the Swiss woman for comments.

Netizens resonate with her personal reflections

The woman’s candid reflection resonated with many, especially those who take public transport daily and go for affordable hawker fare.

One commenter commented that the clip was an authentic depiction of everyday life for most Singaporeans.

Comparing Singapore to other countries, this netizen said they are grateful that Singapore offer cheaper alternatives for goods and services.

Another netizen, who described themself as “rich” said they still take the MRT and shop at Valu$ stores as they do not wish to “waste money”.

The lady’s TikTok post comes shortly after another expat shared that the cost of living in Singapore is not all that high.

In fact, according to the Italian expat, a decent life in Singapore is very much within reach, a claim that he backed up with kopi that cost S$1.

Even though he admitted that the city centre and some aspects of life can be costly in Singapore, the Italian expat feels that most people are still able to enjoy a comfortable and decent standard of living overall.

