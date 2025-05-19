Woman in S’pore announces pregnancy to friend on MRT using priority seat, netizens say ‘best reveal ever’

Woman in Singapore reveals pregnancy to friend on MRT using priority seat

In one of the most uniquely Singaporean pregnancy reveals, a woman turned a regular MRT ride into an unforgettable moment — all by pointing to a sign above a priority seat.

The heartwarming moment was shared by TikToker @gracean_n on 12 May, where it has since racked up over 157,000 views and over 90 comments.

Woman uses MRT priority seat for creative pregnancy reveal

The video, captioned “Happy Mothers’ Day to me”, shows the inside of an MRT cabin, where two friends were sitting.

While the video focuses on the “Stand Up Stacey” sign above the priority seat, the OP cheekily asks her friend, “So, you know why I can sit on this seat?”

Her friend, clearly puzzled, replies, “Why? What happened to you?”

That’s when the penny drops.

Her friend gasps, squeals in delight, and the two burst into laughter, celebrating the surprise announcement with a mix of joy and disbelief.

Netizens praise creative pregnancy announcement

Commenters were quick to gush over the sweet and clever reveal, with one commenter calling it “creative and localised”.

“Best reveal ever,” another commented.

One user was impressed by the woman’s “smart” announcement.

“This beats all pregnancy announcements hands down,” another wrote.

‘I just went for it’: Woman did not plan pregnancy reveal

Speaking to MS News, the OP, 31-year-old Ms Grace Chua, said this was not a “fully planned [pregnancy] reveal”, but it turned out better than she could have imagined.

She said she had wanted to use the priority seat concept to break the news. That day, she was with her friend Veena, who had been one of her bridesmaids, and happened to be sitting next to the sign.

That was when Ms Chua realised: “this is the moment”.

“She totally didn’t see it coming,” she said.

“It wasn’t a fully planned reveal, but the opportunity presented itself so naturally and perfectly that I just went for it.”

Woman wants to make each pregnancy reveal ‘fun, casual and personal’

Ms Chua also shared that she’s in her first trimester and this is her first pregnancy.

The dating coach and social enterprise founder revealed that the first few weeks had left her exhausted, and for the first time, she found herself really needing an MRT seat.

That’s when I thought, “omg wow I’ve now unlocked the reserved seat!!”

Since then, she’s been sharing the news in different ways with friends and relatives, wanting to make each announcement “fun, casual and personal”.

Besides the priority seat on the MRT, Ms Chua has announced her pregnancy during a meeting for a parenthood programme at work, at a restaurant, and with a cup of teh peng.

