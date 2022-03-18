Girl Claims Boy Named After MRT Station Made Her Cry In Viral TikTok Clip

Beyond being just a social media platform, TikTok has also brought zoomers together through hilarious content and countless trends.

Recently, a girl in Singapore claimed that she was brought to tears by someone named after an MRT station.

While information regarding the incident is scarce, TikTok users took it upon themselves to flood the comments section with hilarious MRT station puns.

TikTok user says she cried over boy named after an MRT station

On Thursday (17 Mar) night, TikTok user @stopjojo_ or Joey shared a selfie video of herself on a public bus.

In the video, she wrote that she couldn’t believe that she cried over a “man named after an MRT station”.

Joey appeared slightly depressed in the clip and was seen rubbing her eyes and shaking her head.

However, she did not share much information about the incident and merely captioned the video “never again”.

Netizens share hilarious guesses

Though information regarding the incident was scarce, countless TikTok users shared hilarious guesses on which MRT station they thought the “man” was named after.

The guess with the most likes suggested that his name could have been “botanic garden” and demanded that Joey tell them what the guy did. To think that someone with such a name could hurt you must be quite a hilarious prospect.

Given how things turned out, this TikTok user said it’s safe to say that the guy was no longer the girl’s Marina Bae anymore.

Another user shared a similar comment but made reference to another MRT station in the West.

This TikTok user questioned how she failed to see the red flags that were apparently with the man.

Even though it remains unclear if Joey was genuinely upset, it’s likely that the hilarious comments helped put a smile on her face.

The post currently has over 400,000 views and 4,000 comments, comprising mostly of MRT stations puns. You can check out the TikTok clip here.

MS News has also reached out to Joey for comments and will update the article accordingly when she gets back.

Hope the funny comments cheered her up

TikTok has once again shown its uncanny ability to bring people together through unsuspecting means.

While it remains unclear if something disappointing had happened to the girl, we hope the hilarious comments will help cheer her up.

Which of the puns did you laugh hardest to? Let us know in the comments below.

