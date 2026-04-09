Lorry driver in Taiwan veers into opposite lane & causes fatal 4-vehicle crash, 1 dead

Lorry causes fatal multi-vehicle collision in Taiwan

A fatal multi-vehicle collision occurred in Taiwan’s Nantou County on Tuesday (7 April) after a lorry reportedly veered into the opposite lane for unknown reasons.

The accident took place at around 8.25am along an industrial road and involved four vehicles: two lorries, a light truck, and a passenger car.

One dead, two injured in crash

According to local news reports, the Nantou County Fire Department received a report at about 8.30am and dispatched emergency responders to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers found multiple casualties, including individuals trapped inside their vehicles.

A 61-year-old female driver of a passenger car and a 52-year-old male lorry driver sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The light truck, however, bore the brunt of the impact.

Its 48-year-old driver, surnamed Yang, was found trapped in the driver’s seat with no signs of life.

He was extricated by firefighters and rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Lorry crossed into oncoming lane

Preliminary investigations indicate that the lorry, driven by a 46-year-old man surnamed Lin, lost control and crossed into the opposite lane.

The light truck was struck first and sustained severe frontal damage. The lorry then went on to collide with a passenger car and another lorry before coming to a stop.

Police said none of the drivers involved were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Water marks were observed on the road surface at the scene, raising the possibility of slippery conditions.

However, whether the crash was caused by road conditions, excessive speed, or other factors remains under investigation.

Also read: 10 injured after chain collision on Hong Kong bridge, route heading towards airport affected

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Featured image adapted from Next Apple News.