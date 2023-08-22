29-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Over Concorde Hotel Death, Faces Death Penalty If Convicted

29-Year-Old Man Faces Death Penalty For Murder Charge Over Concorde Hotel Death

Earlier this week, a fight at Concorde Hotel in Orchard led to the demise of one victim, Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail.

A 29-year-old man, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, now faces a murder charge over his death. If convicted, he will receive the death penalty.

Seven others also received charges in connection to the case.

Man charged for Concorde Hotel death

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Asvain faces an accusation of committing murder by causing Mr Isrrat’s death on 20 Aug at around 6.05am at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall.

Six other men received a charge each for rioting while carrying a deadly weapon. They are as follows:

32-year-old Arun Kaliaperumal

24-year-old Kavind Raj Kannan

31-year-old Manojkumar Velayanatham

28-year-old Sridharan Elangovan

24-year-old Sharvin Jay Nair

27-year-old Visnu Suriamurthi

A seventh man, 30-year-old Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt. During the brawl, he used a bread knife with a 30cm-long blade to slash Visnu Suriamurthi.

As a result, the latter sustained injuries to his chest and through the Court Crime Registry Chambers, was charged in hospital.

All accused in remand

According to The Straits Times (ST), the six charged for rioting were allegedly members of an unlawful assembly.

One or more members of the assembly reportedly injured Mr Isrrat.

The accused are all currently in remand at the request of the police prosecutor. This is to allow investigating officers to bring them to scene revisits, raids, or the recovery of any exhibits.

They will return to court for another hearing on 29 Aug.

In addition to the eight men, police revealed on 21 Aug that three others were charged with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

They are 32-year-old Balakrishna Subramaniam, 28-year-old Mervyn Veryl Daud, and 25-year-old Sijesh Asogan.

Police also confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects alongside the seizure of weapons which included two penknives in addition to the bread knife.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News and the Singapore Police Force.