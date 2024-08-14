Mustafa Centre said to be opening 24 hours from 6 Sept, round-the-clock shopping at Little India possible again

Mustafa Centre operations going back to 24 hours after they were shortened during the pandemic

Mustafa Centre, an iconic mall in Little India, was famous for opening 24 hours a day until the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

Now, after years of closing every night, Mustafa Centre is apparently resuming 24-hour operations on 6 Sept.

Mustafa Centre owner says mall will open 24 hours

The news was revealed on Wednesday (14 Aug) by a netizen who shared a photo of an internal memo with the Mustafa Singapore letterhead, dated 8 Aug.

Signed by Mr Mustaq Ahmad, owner and managing director of Mustafa Centre, it said the mall would resume 24-hour operations from 6 Sept (Friday).

He directed supervisors, managers and department heads to make the necessary arrangements.

A post by the Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page also claimed that Mustafa Centre will open 24 hours from that date.

Mall used to open 24 hours before pandemic

The six-storey Mustafa Centre, known for selling almost anything under the sun, was one of the few retailers in Singapore that opened 24 hours.

During the pandemic, however, it cut short its operations to 9.30am to 11.30pm daily.

Its business was also badly hit by Covid-19, causing it not to renew the work passes of its migrant workers and send them home.

The company reportedly urged some of its employees to take on a second job to supplement their income.

The building even became a Covid-19 cluster at one point, further denting its business.

Opening hours were extended in 2022

As Covid-19 restrictions loosened in 2022, Mustafa Centre extended its opening hours accordingly.

In July 2022, it pushed back its closing time to 2am daily.

This meant that late-night shopping was made possible again.

Its opening hours have been from 9.30am to 2am for the last two years and more.

MS News has reached out to Mustafa Centre for more information.

Also read: S’pore Retailer Mustafa To Open Department Store In JB In 2nd Half Of 2023

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.