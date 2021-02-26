Donations Pour In For Family Of Deceased Myanmar Helper Phiang Ngaih Don

After news of the suffering Myanmar helper Ms Phiang Ngaih Don experienced at the hands of her Singaporean employers, calls for better welfare arose. But in the immediate aftermath, people are hoping to help her family first, by giving donations.

To facilitate the process, the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) is collating funds before sending them directly to the family.

Source

In light of the outpouring of support, they’re thanking Singapore residents for their generosity.

Singaporeans keen to help by contributing money

On Thursday (25 Feb), HOME shared via Facebook that they’ve been receiving many queries about fundraising efforts for Ms Phiang’s family.

While they clarified that there aren’t any, the overwhelming interest has inspired them to assist with donations.

To help channel all the money directly to Ms Phiang’s family, HOME is serving as the facilitative middleman.

Donations go directly to family of deceased Myanmar helper

The process is as simple as transferring funds to HOME via Paynow at the UEN T04SS0193H.

Donors should also indicate “PND”, Ms Phiang’s initials, in the reference section.

HOME assures that all funds collected via this avenue will go straight to Ms Phiang’s family.

Singapore grieves Ms Phiang’s passing

In a statement on Wednesday (24 Feb), HOME expressed their grief over Ms Phiang’s passing, a sentiment many have apparently shared with them.

Source

They also mentioned that the Myanmar helper left a young son behind, who will now grow up without his mother.

Hence, donations from the public will greatly ease the family’s burden. Every amount counts, so don’t hesitate to help.

Hope more will be done to help domestic workers

HOME ended their statement with an appeal for Singapore to do better to protect migrant and domestic workers’ welfare:

We must do better to protect the safety and well-being of the domestic workers and migrant workers who come here to seek a better living for their families back home, and contribute to our country.

Indeed, the workers have contributed a lot to our country, so taking care of their well-being is truly the least we can do.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the late Ms Phiang’s family. No amount of money can possibly heal their sadness, but we hope the donations will help nonetheless.

Featured image adapted from Lynn Lee on Facebook.