S’pore Music Festival Has Food Trucks & Live Performances, Admission Is Free

MYBeats Music Festival At Turf Club Has Live Local Performances

Those who frequently ride the North-South Line (NSL) would know about the considerable travel time between Yew Tee and Kranji stations.

While some may sink themselves into their phones, others may look out the window longingly while listening to their favourite tunes.

However, if you happen to hear music coming from outside the train while you’re making the journey on 26 Nov, that means the MYBeats Music Festival at Singapore Turf Club is in full swing.

The latest local music festival on our sunny shores, this four-hour concert-slash-food festival will feature some of our country’s hottest musical talents, including hip-hop stars ALYPH and ShiGGa Shay.

ALYPH, ShiGGa Shay & more to perform at MYBeats Music Festival

After a two-year concert drought, Singaporeans are fiending to catch more live performances.

Knowing that, the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC is organising the very first MYBeats Music Festival for youths and young adults to get their groove on for four hours.

One of the highlights of the non-stop line-up of performances is ALYPH, the Singaporean rapper who’s cracked the TikTok code with his latest single, ‘SWIPE’.

Playing on the whole online dating phenomenon, the song talks about how he’s confident in his choices, “swiping” on the things he likes and dislikes.

The confidence-boosting track has been used and danced to numerous times on TikTok, proving his popularity with the young and hip crowd.

Alongside ALYPH, his label mate ShiGGa Shay will also be taking to the MYBeats Music Festival stage.

After delivering rousing performances at the National Day Parade 2022 and the Singapore Grand Prix, the homegrown rapper will wow crowds once again with his husky voice.

The hip-hop duo aren’t the only ones who will be hyping up the crowd that day. Here’s the full list of acts:

ShiGGa Shay

ALYPH

The Cold Cut Duo

Supersonic

Reverie

Bushmen

Keyana

Jason Yu

If you’re into hip-hop and R&B, then this music festival will be just up your alley.

Grab delicious bites & drink experimental beer

No music festival is complete without an equally exciting lineup of F&B trucks and stalls replenishing our energy levels so that we can enjoy the show to the fullest.

Supplying you with the liquid courage to dance your heart out at the MYBeats Music Festival will be Mikkeller Singapore.

The Danish brand will bring an eclectic mix of novel beer flavours brewed with coffee, yuzu, and chilli. Like the musical line-up, the diverse beers on tap will bring a good jolt to the system.

With a drink in one hand, your other hand can grab a sumptuous burger from The Goodburger.

Famed for their impossible burgers with plant-based patties that taste like the real thing, a food truck will sling out their best burgers to hungry festival-goers.

You know a burger is good when each bite is dripping with juices and sauces, which is guaranteed with The Goodburger.

Of course, there will be plenty of other food trucks and stalls to satisfy any appetite and craving. Here’s the full list of establishments pulling up for the festival:

The Goodburger

Kazoku Grill

Halal Food Truck

Lazy Lizard Restaurant

Coffee Bandits

The Travelling C.O.W

BigBigFries

The Juicy Way

CHAGEE

Mikkeller Singapore

Fountain Microbrewery

Mr. Coconut Ice Cream

Since you’re already blessing your ears with good music, why not give your tastebuds some love too?

Snap photos & design a colourful horseshoe as souvenirs

Snagging a souvenir is the best way to remember a wonderful time. At the MYBeats Music Festival, that means participating in fringe activities rarely seen elsewhere.

Photos are a nifty way to capture the moment. Instead of just snapping them through a phone and slapping a filter on it, getting them printed would immortalise the moment for a lifetime.

Dollop will bring their famous photobooths to the event, allowing guests to snap pictures with their prop of choice and leave with a set of instantly printed pictures.

If you want to take your IG post to the next level, strike a pose – or 10 – for the 360-degree camera and make a cool gif out of it.

These are the same cameras used at red carpet events in Hollywood, where the camera will swirl around you to record a slick slow-mo video from every angle.

Lastly, since we’re near the Turf Club, the staff there will set up a horseshoe hydro-dipping station, where you can pick up a horseshoe and decorate it to your heart’s content.

Once you’ve conjured up your preferred pattern and colour combo, the horseshoe will be dipped in water with paint on the surface, transferring the design onto it.

Whether you choose to hang it up on your bedroom wall or let it sit proudly on a shelf, the colourful horseshoe will be a stylish conversation starter during your next holiday gathering.

4 hours of jam-packed fun at MYBeats Music Festival

If these activities have you excited for MYBeats Music Festival, you can head down to Carpark B at the Singapore Turf Club from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on 26 Nov.

Admission to the event, which will be hosted by Mediacorp 987 DJ, Sonia Chew, is entirely free. Talk about the perfect opportunity to bring the fam for a fun day out without burning a hole in your pocket.

Here’s how you can get there:



Singapore Turf Club, Carpark B

Address: 1 Turf Club Avenue, Singapore 738078

Date: 26 Nov 2022

Opening hours: 6.30pm – 10.30pm

Nearest MRT: Kranji Station

For more information, visit the MYBeats Music Festival website here and follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

A good chance to #supportlocal

#Supportlocal has never been easier than it will be at this festival, and the stellar line-up of musicians, food, and activities makes for one very unique combination indeed.

With so many things to see, do, hear, and taste, the four-hour event will delight all your senses.

Having a great day out with your loved ones doesn’t always have to cost an arm and a leg. Sometimes, you won’t need to spend much or anything at all — you just need to know where to go.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Featured image adapted from The Goodburger Food Truck on Facebook, @alyphland on Instagram & @shiggashay on Instagram.