M’sian rapper Namewee seeks job opportunities online after work cancelled amid probe into Taiwanese influencer’s death

Namewee looking for job opportunies after alleged job cancellations amid police investigation

Malaysian rapper Namewee has taken to Facebook to look for new job opportunities amid ongoing investigations into the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin.

In his post, Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, claimed that his work engagements have been cancelled until the end of next year.

In light of the situation, Wee said he is now open to taking on backstage jobs and even part-time gigs.

Namewee looking for new job opportunities

In a candid Facebook post on Monday (17 Nov), Wee explained that he has no source of income as the case is still under investigation.

As the post-mortem reports are not due for several months, he is asking if anyone has “behind-the-scenes” work to offer, saying that his fees are negotiable.

Wee stated that he is also open to part-time work and jokingly listed his “credentials.”

These included cooking fried chicken, fried rice, and curry, washing burnt pots, and even installing window grilles.

He added that he is willing to learn as long as he gets to earn a living.

Pitching Chinese New Year song to sponsors

Wee also revealed that he has already completed a Chinese New Year (CNY) for next year.

However, he claimed the original sponsor had “run away”, seemingly due to the legal issues he is embroiled in. As such, he is appealing for potential sponsors to come forward.

“If you’re interested in sponsoring, you can contact us. An advertising jingle is included, and we can confirm that it contains no profanity or inappropriate content.”

He emphasised that the CNY song is the best in recent years and even promised financial safeguards.

If the music video fails to hit 10 million views, half of the fee will be refunded. In the event that something “happens” before CNY, he will also refund the full amount.

He ended the post by leaving his email address for interested parties.

Netizens show support for Namewee

A netizen urged Wee to make use of the period to rest and compose more songs for his comeback.

Another Facebook user expressed admiration for Wee’s positive spirit, sharing that they had taken three months to bounce back after a previous tumble in life.

Singaporean getai host and livestreamer even invited Wee to do a livestream together, but the latter declined, joking that the police might be watching.

Wee is currently out on bail after surrendering himself to the police on 5 Nov.

He was initially taken into custody on 22 Oct on drug-related charges, following the discovery of the Taiwanese influencer’s body in the bathroom of a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur.

