NCID Director Says Singapore’s Current Status Is Likely More Dangerous Than Before ‘Circuit Breaker’

Singaporeans are noticeably worried over the current Covid-19 situation, given how more community cases are sprouting up of late.

Due to this, a director at the National Centre For Infectious Diseases (NCID) has warned that Singapore’s current status is potentially more dangerous now compared to last year’s.

He stressed that we must do beyond what the government dictates by staying home and forming our own social bubble.

We summarise what Associate Professor David Lye has to say about the Covid-19 outbreak.

Current Covid-19 situation likely more dangerous, warns NCID director

According to Prof Lye’s Facebook post – which was also carried in The Straits Times on Monday (17 May) – he forewarned that Singapore’s situation is “likely more dangerous than just before ‘Circuit Breaker’ last year.”

Compared to 2020, when the outbreak occurred in dormitories and was swiftly contained by locking down, many local cases in 2021 are unlinked.

Prof Lye said this suggests that the spread to the community from Changi Airport may be “wide and far”.

Prof Lye advises doing beyond what government dictates

Even though Singapore has effective treatment and enhanced testing capacities, Prof Lye said new mutant strains infected staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport despite masks and vaccination.

This is serious. We should all do much more beyond what government dictates.

He outlined what Singapore residents can do, other than adhering to what the government dictates:

Stay home

Avoid crowded places

Avoid big groups

Wear a mask over mouth and nose, including walking in parks

Get vaccinated

Limit social contact to a small social bubble

And more importantly, form a small social bubble and refrain from socialising beyond this circle. This may be your immediate family, said Prof Lye.

If you want to keep your family safe, you need to listen and do the above.

He ended the post by saying that he and his colleagues “do not want to see anyone in NCID or any of the public hospitals”.

Prof Lye is a director at NCID’s Infectious Disease Research and Training Office.

Stay home, avoid socialising with many people

If what Dr Lye says is true, we are to take a page from the ‘Circuit Breaker’ book and limit our social contact to immediate family members.

Given how dire the Covid-19 situation can be, we should leave nothing to chance.

Staying home after months of enjoying Phase 3 can be hard, but it is necessary to curb the spread of the highly infectious virus in our community.

Stay safe and vigilant, and trust that we can defeat Covid-19 together.

